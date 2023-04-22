If Roman Reigns ever refused to reunite with The Shield in WWE, there's only one man who could replace him

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose, collectively known as The Shield, were among the most dominating factions in WWE during the 2010s.

With all three men thriving as singles competitors, their chances of reuniting are almost slim to none. Moreover, Jon Moxley is not even in WWE anymore, as he's relishing tremendous success under the AEW umbrella.

If he ever goes back to his old stomping grounds, fans would love to see The Purveyor of Violence join forces with his brothers to reform The Shield. But what if Roman Reigns refused to embrace his former self due to his obligations towards The Bloodline?

If that's the case, there's someone who could possibly replace him. The star in question is none other than Chris Hero, who was once pitched to be part of The Shield. During an interview with TalkSPORT in 2019, CM Punk revealed that he was the brainchild of WWE's greatest creation in the form of The Shield:

“So, this will probably blow some people’s minds and then some people will be like, ‘Oh, you’re full of s**t!’ but I don’t f**king care either way: The Shield was my idea,” Punk said.

The Chicago native pitched the idea of having Hero work alongside Rollins and Ambrose, but WWE instead wanted Roman Reigns in that position:

"I’m willing to do the heel stable thing, but why don’t we pick three guys from FCW that are ready instead of using two guys, you know what I mean?....Ambrose, Rollins and Chris Hero [Kassius Ohno]. They wanted Roman Reigns. They came to me and they were like, ‘What about Leakee?’ I didn’t… it wasn’t my hill to die on. I said, ‘Sure,’ because it made sense to me.”

Roman Reigns' Bloodline vs. The Shield 2.0 could be a buzzworthy program in WWE

Chris Hero hasn't been seen in any wrestling capacity since parting ways with WWE in 2020. But there's a classic adage in WWE that goes, never say never.

The former Kassius Ohno could return for one last hurrah and form The Shield 2.0 to feud with The Bloodline. Of course, Moxley would need to return to the Stamford-based promotion as well.

As crazy as it sounds, a potential future program between The Bloodline and The Shield 2.0 could draw significant eyeballs to the product.

Only time will tell whether a buzzworthy program like this will ever come to fruition.

Interestingly, Seth Rollins predicted that the next time fans see The Hounds of Justice together, it would be at the Hall of Fame induction.

Would you like to see Roman Reigns reunite with Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley someday? Sound off in the comments section below.

