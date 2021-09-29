5 WWE Superstars who were considered to join iconic factions

WWE has had some memorable factions throughout its history. Although, the importance rendered to them is not as elevated as in Japanese promotions, where virtually every member of the roster is part of one, or in AEW, where the case is similar.

Factions provide a great opportunity to elevate future stars, and WWE has constantly used the idea in the 21st century with memorable examples such as Evolution, The New Day, The Shield, and unloved instances such as The Social Outcasts, 3MB, and The Corre (sorry, Heath Slater).

Becoming a member of a major faction can change the course of a rising star's career. However, plans frequently alter in WWE, and superstars have at times been originally considered to join a faction, only for the strategy to be shifted soon after. Therefore, these superstars had to miss out on being part of truly major groups and their memorable marks on the history of the company.

Some of them eventually recovered from the loss and created a legacy for themselves, and some withered and gradually vanished from the WWE roster.

Here is a list of five WWE superstars who were originally considered to be part of some of the most notable factions in the company's history.

#5 Former WCW and WWE star Mark Jindrak: Evolution

Mark Jindrak has created an appreciable career for himself in Mexico, where he is a CMLL regular and former champion under the ring name Marco Corleone. But he could have been a world-famous name if WWE decided him good enough for Evolution.

WWE initially did think he fit for the group and vignettes were filmed with Jindrak, Orton, Flair, and Triple H. Nevertheless, the spot finally went to Batista, who became a successful wrestler before turning his focus to Hollywood. Jindrak faded into obscurity and moved on to lucha libre.

