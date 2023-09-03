CM Punk has been fired from AEW. The company's official Twitter handle put out a statement last night on behalf of Tony Khan to announce the news. Khan further confirmed the decision at the Collision. The Straight Edge Superstar's departure comes off the back of an investigation into his backstage fight with Jack Perry at All In last weekend.

Where that leaves the future of the Saturday Night Show is anyone's guess, but it officially ends two tumultuous years of CM Punk in All Elite Wrestling. Now, the question on everyone's mind is whether he will leave pro wrestling for good or have a homecoming to WWE.

A potential WWE return might have seemed unfathomable previously, but there have been rumblings that Triple H has softened his stance on CM Punk. The Chicago native even previously visited RAW backstage a few months ago and reportedly mended fences with The Game and The Miz, among others.

It would be an incredible moment if CM Punk indeed did return to WWE. But here are five ways that Triple H could make that a reality.

#5. CM Punk becomes John Cena's final opponent

John Cena has made several sporadic appearances in WWE this year, including at WrestleMania 39, where he lost to Austin Theory. He then made a surprise return at Money in the Bank 2023 in London.

Recently, it was announced that the 46-year-old legend would be making regular appearances on SmackDown for the next two months amid the Hollywood strike. He has already made his presence felt at WWE Payback;

John Cena was the special guest referee for the match between LA Knight and The Miz, on top of being the guest host for the premium live event. He publicly endorsed Knight after his victory, but it's unclear what's next for the former WWE Champion.

If CM Punk were to return, this could be a great opportunity to rekindle one the greatest rivalries of the PG Era between the Straight Edge Superstar and the leader of the Cenation. With Cena's career winding down, Punk would be the perfect candidate to be his final opponent in an illustrious career.

#4. CM Punk faces Roman Reigns

In the time that CM Punk has been away from WWE, Roman Reigns has emerged as the biggest superstar in the Stamford-based company. The Bloodline storyline has dominated the main event for the last few years, and the Tribal Chief doesn't seem to be losing his 1000+ day grip on the Universal Championship anytime soon.

But could the Second City Saint be the one to dethrone him finally? In an interview with the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Punk praised Roman's current success:

"His character work, his in-ring stuff. It’s all great but I feel like, classic WWE, they’re always five years, 10 years late. This is something that they should’ve done originally, because they tried so hard to get this guy over as a babyface and they gave him X amount of ‘Mania main events. Like, ‘This is the guy, this is the guy, this is the guy,’ and he never really had his moments until now."

Punk and Roman Reigns have crossed paths in the past during The Shield days, but the Head of the Table is a different animal altogether. Given the star power involved, this blockbuster match could easily headline any major premium live event.

#3. CM Punk turns heel to face Seth Rollins

Speaking of The Shield, another former member of the group has made it known that he is not a fan of CM Punk. The person in question is current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

The Visionary is clamoring to get in the ring with the self-proclaimed Best in the World, and any matchup between the two wrestlers would be a certified banger. Given Punk's current reputation, the safe bet would be to turn him heel in the feud.

In many ways, Rollins and Punk share a similar background, having both made their name in Ring of Honor. Another interesting fact is that CM Punk was the WWE Champion when Seth Rollins became the first ever NXT Champion.

They even appeared in a backstage segment together, with Rollins very much the rookie at that point. Now that they are both equal in stature, this could be a way for Punk to put Rollins over.

#2. CM Punk returns as a Royal Rumble entrant

CM Punk last appeared on WWE programming at the 2014 Royal Rumble. How fitting would it be if he were to return to the company exactly a decade later at WWE Royal Rumble 2024?

Having him appear as a surprise entrant during the titular match would blow the roof off the building and send fans and social media into a frenzy. Imagine Edge in 2020, but bigger, if that's even possible.

Punk's WWE story is clearly unfinished, and having him involved at next year's Road to WrestleMania would open many storyline possibilities.

#1. CM returns to the Survivor Series in Chicago

Survivor Series 2023 is set to emanate on November 25 from the Allstate Arena in Chicago. There couldn't be a more fitting time for Triple H to bring back the hometown hero. It almost feels as if it's destiny.

Imagine Triple H giving Punk a live mic to start the show or having him interfere in a world title match. Regardless of the booking, having the Chicago native appear at the event would be a coup for the sports entertainment giants.

AEW would kick themselves in the foot for essentially gifting Punk on a platter to their promotional rivals. However, he would be 45 years old by the time Survivor Series rolls around. So it's essential that WWE hits the ground with their utilization of CM Punk. It should start with the biggest impact possible in front of a rabid Chicago audience.

