Is Edge's recent statement about his WWE contract an indication of his appearance at AEW All In? Examining the possibility

WWE Superstar Edge has made a startling statement about his current contract, shocking fans around the world. Could this be a hint of his future collaboration with AEW?

The 49-year-old veteran has had a long and distinguished career, having also been inducted into the Hall of Fame. His return in 2020 saw a massive pop from fans, cementing his status as one of the all-time greats. However, rumors of his retirement recently cropped up, which were quickly contested.

The veteran himself cleared the air surrounding his retirement, claiming that he had no such plans at the moment. However, he also noted that his upcoming match with Sheamus would be the last on his current WWE contract.

Could this mean an appearance at AEW All In is in the cards for him? FTR member Dax Harwood had already hinted at a reunion of Christian Cage and the Rated-R Superstar being a possibility. If the iconic duo does reunite at Wembley, it would certainly create a memorable moment for the fans.

While this is all conjecture, the possibility cannot be dismissed. Only time will tell what the WWE Superstar has planned for the future.

Anthony Bowens has also expressed interest in seeing WWE Superstar Edge join Christian Cage in AEW

The influence of the iconic Edge and Christian tag team is felt even today, with AEW star Anthony Bowens claiming it as his favorite duo of all time.

In an interview on 101.9 Kiss FM, the Acclaimed member mentioned that he was very interested in seeing the two WWE legends reunite in AEW if they did.

"Considering I just said Edge & Christian, I think Edge. I would love to see him come over and reunite with Christian. Let's have a feud forever. Five-second scissor," said Bowens. [H/T Cultaholic Wrestling]

The possibility seems to be much more feasible now, given the recent developments. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what happens down the line.