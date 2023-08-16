Latest on WWE legend possibly retiring in 2 days - Reports

The latest reports suggest that the WWE Hall of Famer and 11-time World Champion may not hang up his boots after the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

On the 18th August 2023 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, wrestling fans will witness the 25th anniversary of Hall of Famer Edge in the company.

As announced by the Stamford-based promotion, The Rated-R Superstar will face Sheamus in their first-ever singles bout as a part of the celebration.

The upcoming edition of the blue brand is scheduled to take place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, which happens to be the hometown of the 11-time World Champion.

Ahead of the SmackDown, Dave Meltzer recently reported that Edge may retire after his match against The Celtic Warrior this Friday.

However, Ringside News has smashed the aforementioned news by contacting the Stamford-based promotion's creative members to enquire about the situation.

Their report claims that WWE's creative team has no plans for the 49-year-old legend to retire after the SmackDown episode in two days and that his match against Sheamus won't be his last one.

Sheamus sent a five-word message ahead of Edge's rumored WWE retirement

The former WWE Champion is preparing for his first-ever singles bout against The Rated-R Superstar.

During last week's SmackDown segment between the two men, fans saw friendly banter in the ring with zero animosity. Given that Sheamus and Edge have competed in a one-on-match, the former World Champions may hope for the best and prepare for the worst.

Taking to Twitter, the Brawling Brutes member shared a picture of himself from the gym, stating he was "coming" for the WWE legend.

"I’m comin’ for you Edge!" Sheamus wrote.

Wrestling fans have predicted that the 45-year-old veteran could turn heel on Edge on this week's blue brand. Only time will if Sheamus would turn his back on The Rated-R Superstar after their match.

