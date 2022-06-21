Will Jon Moxley capture the AEW Interim World Championship at Forbidden Door?

2022 has been a hectic year for AEW and Tony Khan. Between the exit of one of their top performers and Executive Vice President to having to replace his top star and newly-crowned champion due to injury. In between, he's balanced tournaments, titles, and turmoil, oh my!

This weekend, AEW will take a break from all the chaos and commotion to present the groundbreaking Forbidden Door event. They will host New Japan Pro Wrestling on what promises to be a great card.

This has been a long time coming, as fans have been clamoring for the biggest company from The Land of the Rising Sun to do a co-op with a major American promotion. Now, their biggest stars will be facing off with the best that All Elite Wrestling has to offer.

It makes perfect sense for these two juggernauts to have an annual collision from here going forward. But for this year's show, the spotlight will be on the main event and what promises to be a highly discussed bout: AEW's Wild Thing vs. The Ace of New Japan. It promises to be a war of worlds when Jon Moxley faces Hiroshi Tanahashi, one that might end up being the most important match of the year in 2022.

Considering the AEW Interim World Title is on the line, it's generally assumed that Mox will defeat Tanahashi

Moxley is a signed performer under the All Elite umbrella, but is allowed to work shows for New Japan from time to time. If he wins the title by defeating Tanahashi, you can almost bet that the belt will be defended in NJPW a couple of times. Mox has made it clear that he wants to battle the best in the world, and quite a few of those names (Tanahashi, Kazichuka Okada, Will Ospreay, etc.) happen to perform under the NJPW banner.

Having said that, what if Moxley doesn't win this contest, and an NJPW star makes off with AEW's interim title? To be honest, that scenario is much more intriguing than Mox simply capturing the championship for a second time. Not only would it add a huge surprise as an exclamation point on Forbidden Door, it opens up a ton of booking possibilities going forward.

And speaking of those possibilities, at some point a looming CM Punk will return to claim his rightful spot at the top of the promotion. What if he had to travel to Japan to make that match happen? It's an interesting thought.

While the most likely outcome this weekend will be Moxley holding the title belt up high at the end of the night, and most likely faced up by an injured CM Punk. But a shocking victory by Tanahshi would set the wrestling world on fire.

Fans have long waited for a time when literally anything in professional wrestling seemed possible. If there's a major shockwave sent through the system at Forbidden Door... that time could be now.

