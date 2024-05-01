Is Roman Reigns going to AEW? Rumors surface after he withdrew from the WWE Draft

Due to his withdrawal from the WWE Draft, Roman Reigns has created waves amongst online fans. The draft will start some fresh storylines and feuds on WWE programming, with several wrestlers, including Seth Rollins, grabbing headlines by being in the draft.

In March, a fan discussed whether The Tribal Chief might be moving to AEW. In April, Reigns had stoked those rumors by saying he'd leave if he didn't come out as a winner at WrestleMania XL. However, any fan wary of the facts will say this is an unfounded rumor.

To begin with, Roman Reigns has been in a fantastic feud with Cody Rhodes, which has seen the return of his family member The Rock as the Final Boss. The Rock has hinted at an extension of the said storyline, so it will make little sense for the Tribal Chief to jump to another wrestling promotion so soon.

Reigns has also poked fun at the Tony Khan-owned company during his feud with Cody Rhodes, who left AEW to return to WWE in 2022 at WrestleMania 38:

"He was off somewhere doing a whole lot of nothing and then he saw what the Tribal Chief was doing and he is like, 'My God, I need to be a part of that.'" Reigns said.

The Head of The Table doesn't have a good rapport with the Jacksonville-based company either. Earlier, in an interview in 2019, when Reigns and Seth Rollins were interviewed, the Visionary said he could see the Jacksonville-based company become a competitor to WWE, but Reigns had negated that idea.

Roman Reigns says his best is yet to come

Roman Reigns is one of the longest-reigning Champions, with only three other individuals having a longer reign than him. The feud he was involved in had real-life and storyline aspects, making it an incredible story-telling experience. Anyone thinking that Reigns is done with his stint has another thought coming.

In a rare interview with the Pat McAfee Show, Reigns has spoken about his plans.

"Yeah, yeah. I'm just scratching the surface. I'm still figuring. We're still experimenting, figuring stuff out. There's so much room left. I'm 38 years young. I'm a young man. I have so much stuff to do left. There are so many different ... If we were able to do this in four years, imagine what we can conquer in another decade?" he said.

Fans are waiting with bated breath to see what Roman Reigns has next in mind and it looks highly unlikely that he will sign with the Jacksonville-based company.