Jey Uso to AEW? 3 potential opponents for the former Bloodline member after he 'quit' WWE

WWE Superstar Jey Uso could be headed to AEW in one of the most astonishing situations. Jey has had a whirlwind last couple of weeks in WWE. From being seconds away from becoming the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion to having his twin brother turn on him in one of the most important moments of his career, Jey had to go through a lot.

It all came to a boiling point on SmackDown when Jey lost his cool and took out the entire Bloodline all by himself, including his brother Jimmy. He then looked into the camera and said, "I'm out. I'm out of The Bloodline. I'm out of SmackDown. I'm out of WWE." If true, then it could have huge implications on WWE and could also mean that the former member of The Bloodline could be headed to AEW.

In this article, we will take a look at three potential opponents for Main Event Jey Uso in AEW.

#3. Bryan Danielson could face Jey

Jey Uso and Bryan Danielson, fka Daniel Bryan in WWE, have some history together. Their last interaction took place at WrestleMania 37 when Jey interfered in the main event and took out both Bryan and Edge to help Roman Reigns retain his Universal Title.

If Jey does indeed end up going to AEW, a program with the former WWE Champion will help him to make a seamless transition into a new company and also give his story a continuation after the fallout with his family.

#2. Jon Moxley could step up to face his former teammate's cousin

If Jey Uso makes his way to AEW as a heel, then it could be the perfect time for Jon Moxley to become a babyface and take on the former Bloodline member. Moxley fka Dean Ambrose had a lot of run-ins with The Usos as part of the Shield, and the chemistry could help make great matches.

Moxley could stress on the fact that despite being away from his Shield brethren, he has not forgotten his past and that he is not happy with how Jey turned on his own family. It could then lead to a match at a big pay-per-view.

#1. Kenny Omega and Jey Uso could bring the house down

Kenny Omega vs. Jey Uso does have a good ring to it, and it could happen soon in AEW. A lot of fans are upset at the fact that Omega may not have any singles match at All In, and there could be no better way to silence the critics than have him face Jey Uso.

With Jey seemingly quitting WWE with immediate effect going by what he said, it should come as no surprise if he shows up at the All In event later this month and has an impromptu match against Kenny Omega. It could send fans across all platforms into a frenzy.

However, it should be noted that Jey Uso's announcement of leaving WWE is most likely a part of the ongoing storyline. It is unlikely that he will move to AEW soon.

Do you agree with the above list, and do you think Uso will move to AEW? Have your say in the comments below.

