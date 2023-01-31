Jim Cornette believes AEW is massively fumbling potential of future main eventer

AEW arguably has one of the most talent-filled rosters in pro wrestling today, and could possibly brew the next generation of stars. However, Jim Cornette believes they're doing it the wrong way with one of their latest breakout stars, and recently clarified why.

Despite having massive names on the roster, All Elite Wrestling is often criticized for the amount of talent that seems to just disappear from television. Arguably, this is due to the size of the roster and weekly TV time, but Cornette believes it's down to booking mistakes.

During the latest Jim Cornette Experience, the former wrestling manager praised Action Andretti for his ability but criticized AEW for pushing him too soon.

"He’s in good shape. He’s a talented athlete. He does great moves. Unfortunately small, but he’s a great underdog, white-meat, babyface – not somebody that can be a main event guy right now! This is the kind of guy that you bring in and get over organically with the people. Because he’s green and hasn’t done a lot of talking on television and that shows." (01:30 onward).

While fans have been very high on Andretti's booking ever since his debut, some veterans have questioned the reasoning behind his push. Konnan notably criticized Jericho for initially losing to the young star, and claimed that AEW also fumbled with Santana and Ortiz's booking.

Jim Cornette believes that AEW should instead be focusing on Ricky Starks instead of Action Andretti

Cornette has notably been criticizing Ricky Starks' involvement in the Jericho-Andretti feud for weeks. When the Jericho Appreciation Society first interrupted the Absolute star, he slammed the segment for not allowing fans to process Starks' promo.

Continuing during the same episode, the veteran suggested that AEW instead focus on Starks, since he has the potential to be a main eventer right now.

"He’s gonna come and go like a lot of these guys they’ve tried to do the same thing with – have you seen Wheeler Yuta these days? But, this guy, if you just let it happen, let him win some, lose when appropriate. A guy who could have been a main eventer now would’ve been Ricky Starks." (02:25 onward).

Fans have notably been vocally praising Ricky Starks since he cut his first babyface promo last year. After his feud with MJF, the star seemed to be on par with the world champion. Only time will tell if Tony Khan will capitalize on his momentum or not.

