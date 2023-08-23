John Cena to be confronted by another returning former WWE Champion on SmackDown? Exploring potential twist

John Cena is set to make his return to WWE on the September 1, 2023, edition of SmackDown. But no one really knows what he would be doing at the show. Could another former WWE Champion make a shocking return to confront him?

It was announced earlier this week that Cena would be appearing on the go-home episode of SmackDown before the Payback premium live event on September 2. The Cenation Leader is also set to be a part of the Superstar Spectacle show in India on September 8, meaning the company could have some significant plans for him.

One potential plan that could be in store for Cena is a past rival challenging him to a match, allowing the former to tie some loose ends before he eventually retires from the ring.

One such challenge could come in the form of Rob Van Dam, a man who recently proved that he can still go inside the squared circle. RVD faced Jack Perry on the August 9, 2023, edition of AEW Dynamite. Despite coming up short against the upstart, Van Dam was widely praised for his performance.

Cena and Van Dam haven't crossed paths in the ring since 2014, when they were on the same team at a house show against The Wyatt Family. RVD does hold a big championship victory over Cena in WWE.

Not many people have defeated John Cena in massive title matches, but Van Dam is one of them. If this is the final run of Cena's in-ring career, RVD could snub a full-time gig with AEW to face his former rival one last time in WWE.

John Cena and RVD had a very high-profile match back in 2006

The singles match record between John Cena and RVD is currently even, with both stars tied at one win apiece. This means that a rubber bout could help determine the better performer among the two.

But let's face it; fans don't remember Cena's win in 2004 or the no-contest from RAW in 2006. They only remember Rob Van Dam's crowning moment at ECW One Night Stand in June 2006, where he beat The Cenation Leader to become the WWE Champion.

The match is not only famous for RVD's win but also for the fans' reaction to Cena. The 'Anti-Cena' crowd kept throwing his t-shirt back at him when he threw it into the audience. On top of this, a sign that read 'If Cena Wins, We Riot' has become arguably the most famous fan sign in wrestling history.

John Cena vs. Rob Van Dam from ECW One Night Stand 2006 is an integral part of both men's careers. It was also included in the 'Cena Showcase' in the recent WWE 2K23 video game.

