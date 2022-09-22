Joins WWE legend's faction; Mentor to top stars - 4 ways latest signee Saraya (fka Paige) can be utilized on AEW

Saraya (fka Paige in WWE) recently shocked the wrestling world with her debut on AEW Dynamite. The last time the 30-year-old competed in the ring was at a WWE live event in 2017, where she suffered a neck injury during a match with Sasha Banks.

Over the last five years, the former Anti-Diva has made sporadic appearances on backstage WWE shows alongside CM Punk, Renee Paquette, and Adam Cole, to name a few. Paige often cited her interest in getting back into the squared circle with Hall of Famer Edge and Bryan Danielson as her inspiration to do so, given their miraculous return to the in-ring competition following severe injuries.

Below are three ways All Elite Wrestling can use the former WWE Superstar's talents to the best of her capabilities:

#4. An addition to the AEW commentary team

While her time away from the in-ring competition, the former Anti-Diva made varied backstage appearances and on pre-shows for varied WWE premium live events. Additionally, she took on the role of guest commentator in a few matches.

There has been no confirmation on whether Saraya has been cleared to compete in the ring again or not. Given her recent signing with the Jacksonville-based promotion, it would be interesting to see the former Paige take on the role of commentator alongside Taz, Excalibur, Jim Ross and others.

#3. Form a stable with Toni Storm and Athena and mentor them

In 2017 when Paige made her return to RAW after her neck surgery, she assaulted Bayley, Mickie James, Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss with the assistance of Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. The trio later announced that they were calling themselves 'Absolution.' Owing to her inability to compete in the ring, the inaugural NXT Women's Champion accompanied her stablemates during matches and created interruptions in their favor.

Upon her debut on AEW, Saraya seemingly came to the aid of Toni Storm and Athena, who were viciously under attacked by Britt Baker, Serena Deeb and Jamie Hayter. After they ran out of the ring, Saraya hugged The Fallen Goddess and the interim AEW Women's Champion. Thus, possibly teasing the creation of a potential stable against Baker and her friends.

#2. General Manager for Women's Division

In April 2018, Paige took on the role of General Manager for SmackDown. She also managed popular tag team The IIconics (Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee) and further went on to manage Asuka and Kairi Sane during their tenure as The Kabuki Warriors. She later underwent neck surgery and was absent from her administrative role for a while.

The former SmackDown General Manager was often applauded for her management skills. However, she appeared on and off to take time off for her neck surgery.

#1. First female member of Blackpool Combat Club on AEW

The Blackpool Combat Club (BCC) is one of the most popular factions in AEW. It currently comprises of AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, William Regal, Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli. They are known for their diverse wrestling personalities and gimmicks. So far, the club has been a male-dominant faction and it would be interesting to see the likes of Saraya join the team as a crucial part of the group.

There seems to be no dearth of opponents for the newly signed AEW member. A few months ago, Britt Baker cited the 30-year old as her dream opponent. Additionally, KiLynn King requested Tony Khan for a match against Saraya in the event of her being able to compete again.

