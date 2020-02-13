Paige reveals why she "needs" to be General Manager again

Paige is a former General Manager

When I interviewed Paige in London last month, one notable standout from the former SmackDown General Manager - aside from stating that she hopes to return to the ring someday - was a comment about also hopefully getting to return to the role of General Manager at some point.

Well, The Anti-Diva has now posted on Twitter that she "needs" to be GM again, and the reason? She was simply "very good" at it.

You can see the post below.

But fr fr.. I need to be GM again. I was very good. Just saying. — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) February 13, 2020

Paige had short stints both as a General Manager and managing the Kabuki Warriors, but now only appears on WWE Backstage as an analyst in terms of professional wrestling roles.

When I spoke with Paige, the Anti-Diva opened up about her current role with WWE, as an analyst on WWE Backstage on FOX, before revealing that she hopes she gets to do more work on WWE television going forward.

I'm not doing as much stuff with WWE. I'm just doing this WWE Backstage analyst stuff on FOX, which is really frickin' cool. Hopefully I get to do more stuff, like maybe GM again or whatever - but, if not, I'd really love to start pursuing the acting side of things.

You can watch an exclusive clip from that interview below.

Advertisement

BT Sport is the exclusive live broadcaster of WWE in the UK, showing RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and NXT UK plus all the year’s biggest PPV events on BT Sport Box Office. Subscribe and watch on TV or the App or try out the BT Sport Monthly Pass.