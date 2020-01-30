Paige reveals how she'd like to return to WWE [Exclusive]

Paige has revealed which role she wants next

Ahead of BT Sport's WWE launch party to celebrate moving day, I had the pleasure of interviewing several Superstars, past and present, inside BT Sport's WWE media bus, one of whom was the youngest ever Divas Champion Paige!

Apart from revealing whether she'll ever wrestle again, Paige spoke very highly of her time managing the Kabuki Warriors - revealing why she was split up from the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions , deeming it as a mutual decision between herself and Paul Heyman so that Asuka and Kairi Sane weren't left sitting on the sidelines while she went for surgery.

The Anti-Diva, though, hasn't been seen in WWE since, and now only appears on WWE Backstage as an analyst. While Paige confirmed she hopes to wrestle again one day, the youngest ever Divas Champion also revealed that she'd love to do more stuff on WWE television - including possibly becoming General Manager again! Before managing the Kabuki Warriors, Paige's last role was as SmackDown General Manager.

Paige opened up about her current role with WWE, as an analyst on WWE Backstage on FOX, before revealing that she hopes she gets to do more work on WWE television going forward.

I'm not doing as much stuff with WWE. I'm just doing this WWE Backstage analyst stuff on FOX, which is really frickin' cool. Hopefully I get to do more stuff, like maybe GM again or whatever - but, if not, I'd really love to start pursuing the acting side of things.

