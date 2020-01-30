Paige reveals who made the decision to split her up from the Kabuki Warriors [Exclusive]

Paige would be on the receiving end of the green mist!

Ahead of BT Sport's WWE launch party to celebrate moving day, I had the pleasure of interviewing several Superstars, past and present, inside BT Sport's WWE media bus, one of whom was Paige!

As well as revealing whether she'll ever wrestle again, Paige spoke very highly of her time managing the Kabuki Warriors, revealing why she was split up from the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

It was actually, like, a joint kind of decision [to split from the Kabuki Warriors] because I had to go and have my neck surgery, the second one... I'm getting scars, kids! It's not fun.

The Anti-Diva would go on to reveal that the decision was partly hers, but also partly down to Paul Heyman!

So, I was out for a while and I feel like they were kind of sitting in the background and I kind of felt bad for them, so me and Paul Heyman, we had a conversation and we both kind of decided, "Okay, let them go do their thing so I'm not holding anyone back," and so the way to get me out was for them to turn on me. But it was super-fun, I really enjoyed it, and I love them - so I wish them success.

Paige would also reveal that she'd love to return to management in WWE, pinpointing just who she'd like to manage before telling a hilarious, self-deprecating joke about the mist she was hit with by Asuka.

