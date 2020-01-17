Paige tells hilarious, self-deprecating joke while teasing in-ring return [Exclusive]

Paige showed her comedic side with a hilarious joke

Following a week that saw much controversy surrounding the words "Paige" and "joke", the Anti-Diva hit back with one of her own - showing her light-hearted and comedic side in an interview with me.

After opening up to me about Triple H's comments and whether she'll return to the ring at all, Paige opened up about her time managing the Kabuki Warriors and THAT turn that saw The Anti-Diva be on the receiving end of Asuka's green mist.

Teasing retribution over the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Paige and Nikki Cross would discuss how that would come about, with Paige saying she'd hit The Empress of Tomorrow with some green mist of her own, before Cross suggested that purple mist would be more appropriate for The Anti-Diva.

Paige would then hilariously question the purple mist before saying she was going to say something else, stating that there have been enough "jokes" on the internet this week.

“Purple mist? Or... Yeah, I was going to say something else but there would be more jokes on the internet.”

- @RealPaigeWWE: “I’m going to spit green mist in Asuka’s face.”



- @NikkiCrossWWE: “You should spit purple mist.”



- @RealPaigeWWE: “Purple mist? Yeah, I was going to say something else but there would be more jokes on the internet.”



😂@btsportwwe // #WWEonBT pic.twitter.com/HNeTZnN5d5 — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) January 15, 2020

