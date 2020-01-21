Paige pinpoints who she wants to manage next in WWE [Exclusive]

Paige revealed a very surprising name

Ahead of BT Sport's WWE launch party to celebrate moving day, I had the pleasure of interviewing several Superstars, past and present, inside BT Sport's WWE media bus, one of whom was Paige!

As well as opening up about Triple H's comments from the previous weekend and revealing whether she'll ever wrestle again, Paige spoke very highly of her time managing the Kabuki Warriors, before speaking about other WWE Superstars she'd love to manage, following a question I asked about previous comments stating that The Anti-Diva would love to manage Ronda Rousey.

I love Ronda! Yeah!

I followed up by asking if any other names stood out for The Anti-Diva if she were to return to management.

I'm going to be a little bit biased towards Nia Jax. I love her as a person but I feel also like we'd be a really good team!

This isn't the first time Paige has suggested managing The Irresistible Force, with the pair having a Twitter exchange on the same topic back in November.

The interview would also be hijacked by Nikki Cross, through whom Paige would jokingly send a message to Alexa Bliss about their friendship.

Stole her, Lexi!

Okay, so we may need a rematch between @NiaJaxWWE and @RondaRousey to see who gets to secure the services of @RealPaigeWWE as their manager!



Featuring a very cosy @NikkiCrossWWE in the background, who may just join that battle too!@SKProWrestling // @btsportwwe // #WWEonBT pic.twitter.com/aV7218EY9O — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) January 20, 2020

One thing is for sure, Paige and Nikki Cross would be trouble together, as proven when The Anti-Diva and Cross started chatting about Paige's time with The Kabuki Warriors, only for Paige to make a hilariously self-deprecating comment about jokes on the internet , which you can see below.

- @RealPaigeWWE: “I’m going to spit green mist in Asuka’s face.”



- @NikkiCrossWWE: “You should spit purple mist.”



- @RealPaigeWWE: “Purple mist? Yeah, I was going to say something else but there would be more jokes on the internet.”



😂@btsportwwe // #WWEonBT pic.twitter.com/HNeTZnN5d5 — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) January 15, 2020

