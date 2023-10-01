Jon Moxley's former partner, Alexa Bliss's real-life enemy, 10-time World Champion - 4 Ex-WWE stars who could appear at AEW WrestleDream

Former WWE names showing up in AEW has been a big feature of the company ever since Jon Moxley made his debut at Double or Nothing 2019 and attacked Kenny Omega. With WrestleDream on the horizon, we could see some new faces.

WWE releases a number of superstars every year, while some wrestlers choose not to renew their contracts and test themselves in other promotions. The same goes for other promotions like NJPW and IMPACT Wrestling, where wrestlers often look for newer opportunities.

With that in mind, let us look at four ex-WWE wrestlers who could show up at WrestleDream.

#4. Edge could show up at AEW WrestleDream after his WWE contract expired

Edge is one of the biggest superstars in wrestling history. His return to the industry in 2020 was met with immense adoration. The Rated-R Superstar wrestled some of the biggest names in World Wrestling Entertainment during his second run.

After facing the likes of Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns, The Hall of Famer's contract expired on September 30, 2023, and he is now a free agent. AEW is presenting WrestleDream with Christian Cage main-eventing the show against Darby Allin, and there is a real possibility that The Ultimate Opportunist could show up at the end of the show.

A final reunion between Edge and Christian would provide fans with a fantastic nostalgia trip. Moreover, both legends can still work in the ring, so Tony Khan will definitely get some in-ring mileage out of the former WWE Champion.

#3. Jon Moxley has been pushing to get ex-WWE star Sami Callihan to AEW

Jon Moxley and Sami Callihan have crossed paths in wrestling since the early 2000s. Since then, the former has made a name for himself in WWE and AEW, while the latter has been a mainstay for IMPACT Wrestling.

Sami Callihan was part of NXT for a couple of years in 2014 and 2015 but has not been in the Stamford-based company since then. Callihan is a free agent now, and Jon Moxley is reportedly trying to bring him to All Elite Wrestling.

While Jon Moxley will not be in action at WrestleDream, other Blackpool Combat Club members will be wrestling at the show. Sami Callihan could show up, especially since he has a history with former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

#2. Mandy Rose recently spoke about a possible in-ring return

Mandy Rose was released from WWE due to her non-wrestling-related ventures. While she has been successful since her release, in a recent interview, she stated that she would be open to wrestling for any promotion if the opportunity presents itself.

While not the best in the ring, Mandy Rose is a big name and improved her character work tremendously in NXT. An appearance at WrestleDream to kickstart a new storyline could be interesting for the future of AEW's women's division.

#1. Alexa Bliss' nemesis, Mercedes Mone, showing up in AEW would be a major statement

Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks, is arguably the most popular women's wrestling star in the world. Her exit from WWE was controversial, but since then, she has made a name for herself in Japan. She also had beef with Alexa Bliss during her time in NXT, which was quite well documented.

She sustained an injury a few months back in a match against Willow Nightingale. Having healed up now, Tony Khan could make a strong statement heading into 2024 by signing one of the most decorated female talents in the industry today.