5 potential feuds for Keith Lee in AEW

Keith Lee has long been touted as a superstar within the world of wrestling, owing to his supernatural agility and athleticism considering his monumental physical stature.

The sentiment was apparently not one echoed by WWE management, however, with Lee being named in the most recent batch of releases from the roster.

The big man was in the midst of a repackaged push on RAW, going by the nickname 'Bearcat' in homage to Bearcat Wright, and beating the likes of Cedric Alexander in convincing fashion.

He is a rarity within the world of wrestling, managing to be a scary example of strength and speed simultaneously while also possessing yet another key principle of the sport, charisma, in abundance.

Even with the creative stifling he has suffered during his time on the main roster, Keith Lee is someone with immense potential wherever he lands next. Should Keith Lee make his way to AEW, for example, here are five feuds to showcase limitless ability.

#5 Keith Lee vs. Adam Cole

Keith Lee and Adam Cole share an intertwined history on the black and yellow brand of NXT. Lee beat Adam Cole for the NXT Championship, ending Cole's reign at 403 days, and putting the title around a waist already occupied by the NXT North American Championship he had taken from Cole's stable mate Roderick Strong before.

Beyond the history between the two, Keith Lee and Adam Cole also share the fact that they are both incredible workers, both in-ring and on the mic. Apart from their sheer athleticism and immensely diverse move-sets, they have the star-making qualities of being believable, compelling and emotionally gripping in the ring.

In their previous championship feud, Adam Cole played his villain role to perfection with the right balance of hubris, cunning and vindictiveness. On the flip side? Keith Lee was the athletic challenger who has had to bide his time and earn his shot through hard work and pure determination. It was a simple hero-villain dynamic amplified by the ability of those involved.

This is exactly the kind of storytelling amiss from Keith Lee's main roster run. He can look forward to a return to form should he debut in AEW and challenge Adam Cole for a sequel.

