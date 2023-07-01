Major AEW faction could confront Cody Rhodes after joining WWE, says Konnan

A major AEW faction could be heading to WWE imminently, and wrestling veteran Konnan has pitched an idea about how the group could debut. The WCW legend introduced the idea of having the formidable faction confront Cody Rhodes after joining the Stamford-based promotion.

According to several reports, The Elite's contracts are set to expire in the coming months, and the members of the group have not yet signed extensions with AEW. Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks are in many ways the heart and soul of Tony Khan's company, so losing them would be a massive loss.

Speaking on his Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan entertained the idea of The Elite jumping ship to WWE, much like Cody Rhodes did. He said the following:

“The great thing about, let’s say The Young Bucks, Omega – and AEW knows that they’re good wrestlers and that they already have kind of a fanbase, and that AEW is, you know, quote-unquote like ‘enemy, competitor’, whatever you want to call it and the fans know that. So they could come in, and tell Cody, ‘Hey,’ you know, ‘you deserted us.’ […] And start a storyline there. But I would think that if they brought them in they’d use them wisely because they’re all good talents.” [03:13 – 03:42]

Only time will tell where the AEW fan favorites end up. Nonetheless, the wrestling world will no doubt be keeping an eye out for the latest developments regarding this situation.

Cody Rhodes' rival returning at WWE Money in the Bank 2023?

Cody Rhodes is set to take on the Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio at this weekend's WWE Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. However, this might be the lease of The American Nightmare's worries, as one of his fiercest rivals is rumored to be returning soon.

Reports have surfaced of Brock Lesnar's possible appearance at this weekend's show. The Beast Incarnate and Cody Rhodes have been embroiled in a rivalry for much of this year and have scored one victory apiece over each other.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

That's quite Dashing;

Now sits on a throne,

Among the stars flashing!



Adrenaline in his soul,

He has an ultimate goal;

Join us to prepare,

For the birth of The American Nightmare!



Sportskeeda wishes Cody Rhodes the Happiest Birthday!

#WWE #CodyRhodes A Legacy of his own,That's quite Dashing;Now sits on a throne,Among the stars flashing!Adrenaline in his soul,He has an ultimate goal;Join us to prepare,For the birth of The American Nightmare!Sportskeeda wishes Cody Rhodes the Happiest Birthday! A Legacy of his own,That's quite Dashing;Now sits on a throne,Among the stars flashing!Adrenaline in his soul,He has an ultimate goal;Join us to prepare,For the birth of The American Nightmare!Sportskeeda wishes Cody Rhodes the Happiest Birthday! #WWE #CodyRhodes https://t.co/r3XNIbRWtX

They are expected to have a rubber match at some point to settle the scores, with WWE SummerSlam being a rumored host for this encounter. However, this has not yet been confirmed.

