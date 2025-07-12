Major title change at AEW All In 2025 may have been subtly confirmed

Top AEW stars have hinted at a possible major title change at AEW All In: Texas. This sets up an array of possibilities for how one of the most anticipated matches will come to an end at the pay-per-view.

Tomorrow, several major title matches and grudge matches are set to be showcased at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. This will be the promotion's biggest show of the year, and it has curated a solid match card.

In the main event, Jon Moxley is set to defend the AEW World Championship against 'Hangman' Adam Page. This will be a Texas Death Match, and there is no telling what sort of chaos will take place in the showdown. However, there are hints that Page could find unexpected help in this match in the form of The Young Bucks.

The Young Bucks acknowledge that Adam Page is AEW's main character

In a recent interview with Yahoo Sports, the AEW EVPs addressed Page being in All In's main event. They broke character and talked about how Page was the company's main character. They said All In would be a full-circle moment, as The Anxious Millennial Cowboy now has fans on his side.

“Meanwhile, Adam Page is our main character. When he’s on top and when he’s the main event, the show just feels right. He’s grown so much as a performer, and he’s literally grown as a character in front of the wrestling world. At the very first All Out, fans didn’t want to see him be the champion then, and now they’re begging for it. When you’re able to change the fans' perspective on things like that, you know you’re damn good,” Nicholas Jackson said.

This is contradictory to how the Bucks are on TV, as they are in an alliance with Jon Moxley. This may be a hint that they will betray Moxley to help Page win.

The Bucks have always considered Page an ally

At AEW Dynasty, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson made their return to AEW after a hiatus by costing Swerve Strickland a chance to beat Jon Moxley for the World Title.

The duo explained their actions a few days later, as they claimed that they did this for 'Hangman' Adam Page, as Strickland was once considered his bitter enemy. While they made the move for their benefit, the Bucks have always considered Page an ally and a friend of theirs.

The EVPs could turn on Jon Moxley when things go south

At All In: Texas, The Young Bucks will be in a high-stakes match, as their roles as AEW EVPs will be on the line during their tag team match against Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland.

They will do all they can to hold on to their positions, as this seems to be their lifeline and a way for them to control the company. The Bucks have helped Jon Moxley and The Death Riders on multiple occasions, but will they do the same when they are the ones who require help?

Should they end up losing the match, The Young Bucks could blame this on The Death Riders and put an end to their alliance by helping Adam Page take the win.

There is no telling what could take place tomorrow at All In. But there is a genuine chance that a new world champion will be crowned.

