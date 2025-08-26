Mercedes Mone to introduce 2-time WWE champion as newest bodyguard and ally in AEW? Analyzing the chances

Mercedes Mone barely managed to retain her AEW TBS Championship this past Sunday at Forbidden Door. As The CEO's collection of belts continues to grow, the target on her back naturally keeps getting more and more prominent. To safeguard her interests and protect her titles, the former WWE Superstar might recruit another ex-wrestler from the sports entertainment juggernaut to serve as her newest henchwoman and ally - the latter being none other than Isla Dawn.

Last weekend at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025, Mercedes Mone defended her TBS Championship in a four-way match against Alex Windsor, Persephone, and Bozilla, representing All Elite Wrestling, CMLL, and World Wonder Ring Stardom, respectively. The former Sasha Banks succeeded at retaining her strap, but only by the skin of her teeth, rolling up Persephone to score the victory.

Mercedes has also been active in her expedition for gold outside of AEW, despite her setback at All In: Texas. She won the PTW and Bestya Women's Championships in Poland last month and recently defeated Emersyn Jayne to secure the DW Scottish Women's Championship in London. However, in wrestling, an expanding set of titles generally leads to a growing list of challengers, which might force the self-proclaimed "CEO" to hire a new bodyguard, Isla Dawn.

The White Witch made her All Elite debut in her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland, arriving at last weekend's Collision to unsuccessfully take on Megan Bayne. A formidable in-ring competitor with a notable vicious streak, Dawn could be a worthwhile asset to "Nine Belts" Mone, who might recruit Isla's services as her henchwoman to ensure her steady grip on all her championships.

It can also be argued that working with an established star like Mercedes would greatly elevate the former NXT and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion's stock in AEW.

AEW's Mercedes Mone's backstage comments after Forbidden Door

Following her TBS Title retention at Forbidden Door 2025, cameras caught up with Mercedes Mone backstage for a digital exclusive. When the interviewer alluded to The Boss losing her NJPW Strong Women's Championship in a similar multi-person bout at NJPW Resurgence this past May, the star lashed out in response, emphatically highlighting her recent successes instead.

"What the hell are you talking about? What kind of question is that? Why would you ask me that? I don't talk about my past, ok, I talk about my now and what I did tonight. I told you I'm the greatest TBS Champion of all time and I proved it at Forbidden Door. How about this question, how about 'How does it feel winning your ninth championship, baby? How does it feel being nine-belts Mone?' That's a better question," Mercedes said.

Mercedes Mone backstage after Forbidden Door [Image Credits: AEW's X profile]

It remains to be seen who will step up to Mercedes Mone next on AEW programming.

