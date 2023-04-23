Mercedes Moné's title loss may lead to her babyface turn and a feud with 2-time WWE Divas Champion in AEW

Rumors of AEW and Mercedes Moné working together have been rife ever since The CEO left WWE. The speculation continued to persist despite her signing with NJPW and claiming their IWGP Women's Championship. However, Moné has since dropped the belt, opening a whole new world of opportunities for the popular star.

Moné was one of several titleholders to lose their belts at Stardom's All Star Grand Queendom event. The show was built as being the largest Joshi Wrestling event in decades, so it makes sense that there were quite a few surprises on the card.

The former WWE Superstar's contract was set to expire after her All Star Grand Queendom appearance. However, The Wrestling Observer has since reported that she has agreed to an extension with Bushiroad, NJPW, and Stardom's parent company, leading many to believe that she would retain her title.

But that was not the case, and now might be the perfect time for Moné to aim for even greater heights by joining Tony Khan's AEW. She would undoubtedly be one of the best in-ring workers in the promotion's stacked women's division, and there are already plenty of ready-made feuds she could dive into.

Fellow WWE alum Saraya has already teased a dream match with Moné. The two have shared the ring many times before, but never with the star power they now possess.

Female Locker Room @femalelroom “I texted her the other day just to be like, 'congratulations.' She said that she was happy. I'm not starting any rumors with her.” - Saraya



Bringing Moné in as a fan favorite to counteract Saraya's heel persona would satisfy many of the AEW faithful, especially if the two collided at a major show like Forbidden Door or All In.

How much is Mercedes Moné making outside WWE?

For the most part, wrestlers try to keep the details of their salaries hidden. However, sometimes stars will peel back the curtain a bit and let fans in on their financial situation.

While she has not disclosed the exact figure, Mercedes Moné revealed that she is "richer than ever" since departing WWE.

Mercedes Moné Varnado @MercedesVarnado #moné I’m richer than I’ve ever been and I love that for me I’m richer than I’ve ever been and I love that for me 😍😍 #moné

Moné's tweet was met with many positive responses from fans who are happy to see the former RAW Women's Champion prosper in her career and life.

