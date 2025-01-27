MJF to officially introduce ex-WWE star as his bodyguard at AEW Grand Slam 2025? Exploring the possibility

MJF is one of the top stars in AEW and is known for being one of the best heels in the business. He was a homegrown talent who has shined in the spotlight. Currently, Friedman finds himself embroiled in a feud against Jeff Jarrett. Jarrett clobbered the former AEW World Champion after some personal remarks about his friendship with Owen Hart.

Hence, Maxwell, being the heel he is, might look to find a way to prevent such a thing from happening, and he could hire a bodyguard. The Wolf of Wrestling is not new to having protections. During the initial years of his run in AEW, Wardlow played the role of his muscle and helped escape difficult situations. However, Wardog and The Devil have had a tumultuous relationship over the past few years, so Friedman might look to someone else to have his back. He could go to Baron Corbin for these services.

Although they worked for different promotions for most of their career, Baron Corbin and MJF have exchanged pleasantries online before and are close friends in real life. When Maxwell returned at AEW Double or Nothing last year, Corbin praised his physique.

Then, when AEW announced a new t-shirt and dubbed it the "Lone Wolf," Maxwell quickly corrected the company and acknowledged that Baron Corbin had taken the nickname. The former WWE star even commented on that post and praised the new merchandise.

Given how friendly they are towards each other, it wouldn't be too hard to imagine that Corbin could make his debut at AEW Grand Slam 2025 and reveal himself as Friedman's bodyguard. This move could also establish the former WWE star as a big player in AEW upon arrival. The Lonewolf left World Wrestling Entertainment in November 2024 after his contract expired. He recently returned to independent circuits and was reportedly backstage at Worlds End.

Vince Russo blasts AEW for recent segment involving MJF and Jeff Jarrett

Two weeks ago, MJF and Jeff Jarrett faced off in the ring for a segment. Maxwell was his usual arrogant self, making some personal comments about Jeff's wife, Karen Jarrett. However, Double J didn't hold back, making some inappropriate comments about Friedman's mother and his girlfriend. The segment quickly got heated and ended in a brawl.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo claimed that AEW incorporated disrespectful comments into the segment to get a cheap pop from the crowd. He also noted that a babyface like Jeff Jarrett didn't need to go down that route.

"I swear to God, bro, I'm so disconnected with the wrestling business nowadays where like, is that even a thing anymore to try to get the people to talk? and bro, you know what's funny about this, Chris? You say this all the time. They're playing for the pop. Chris, they're playing for the pop in the promos too. It's the same exact thing. It's like Jeff Jarrett is telling MJF, 'your mother's a hoe,' to get the, 'ooh, he didn't just say that.' Meanwhile, he's the freaking baby face. He's the veteran. A 57-year-old man is going to tell a guy, your mother's a hoe? Like guys, come on, man." [From 02:26 to 03:13]

It will be interesting to see if Baron Corbin joins AEW and becomes MJF's bodyguard at the AEW Grand Slam 2025.

