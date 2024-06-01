SmackDown star has a one-word reaction to MJF's ripped physique upon AEW return

A WWE Superstar recently commented on MJF's post on social media following his AEW return. The star being discussed is Baron Corbin. He was recently drafted on SmackDown at WWE Draft 2024.

The 39-year-old star made a name for himself during his recent run on the NXT brand after joining forces with Bron Breakker, after an unsuccessful main roster run. He was drafted to SmackDown once again last month. He lost to Carmelo Hayes in the qualifying match of the King of the Ring tournament.

Meanwhile, MJF made his earth-shattering return at AEW Double or Nothing Pay-Per-View after being absent from the company since December. He revealed that he has re-signed with AEW and will stay with the company. He looked extremely ripped on his return despite being away from the squared circle.

Recently, the 28-year-old star took to Instagram and shared a stellar picture of him showing his extremely muscular physique following his return.

"Salf of the Earth," he wrote.

Check out the post below:

The Lone Wolf recently commented on Maxwell's post with an exciting reaction.

"Jacked!" Baron commented.

Take a look at the comment below:

Screengrab of Baron Corbin's comment on the post

AEW star Rush threatens MJF following his return

Rush has been one of the most extremely talented individuals in the promotion. He recently sent a message to Maxwell, who has been absent from the Jacksonville-based promotion since the inaugural Worlds End Pay-Per-View.

A few days after The Salt of the Earth's return, Rush warned the former that he would bet that he could send him home for another six months.

"@The_MJF you say you want to bet on yourself? You can bet I will send you back home for another 6 months PERRO. Because when you mess with the Bull, you get the horns!"

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

﻿AEW has announced the 28-year-old star's Dynamite appearance in the upcoming edition on Wednesday Night.

