MJF returns, ex-WWE star makes AEW debut, new Elite member & more - 5 early predictions for Double or Nothing 2024

AEW is set to hold its annual Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 26 at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will be headlined by Swerve Strickland defending his AEW World Championship against the returning Christian Cage.

What other surprises are in store for the promotion's flagship event? Here are five early predictions for AEW Double or Nothing 2024.

#5. ⁠Mercedes Mone turns heel to win TBS Championship

Mercedes Mone and TBS Champion Willow Nightingale are on a collision course at Double or Nothing. Their rivalry dates back to last year, when Nightingale defeated The CEO to win the NJPW Strong Women's Championship, accidentally injuring her.

The former WWE Superstar debuted in All Elite Wrestling a few months back and wasted no time setting her sights on the TBS Championship, reigniting their feud again. It's clear there is no love lost between both wrestlers.

Given Mone's fiery promo on Willow during her post-Dynasty title celebration, it seems she is hell-bent on getting her revenge. It won't be a surprise to see Mone resort to heelish ways to win over the babyface champion.

#4. ⁠Nikki Bella debuts to confront AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm

Speaking of Mercedes Mone, her highly-anticipated AEW debut almost inspired Nikki Bella to call Tony Khan to make her in-ring return.

These days, the Hall of Famer is known by her real name, Nicole Garcia, and is more focused on her non-wrestling ventures. However, there could be an off-chance that Tony Khan signs the legend to bring more star power to the women's division.

Nicole's comments caught the attention of AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm. During the post-Dynasty media scrum, she specifically called out the former Total Divas star to add fuel to a potential showdown.

#3. ⁠MJF returns to confront Adam Cole

MJF hasn't been seen on AEW television since losing the AEW World Championship to Samoa at Worlds End. It has been reported that Long Island Loudmouth is taking time off to deal with multiple injuries, including a torn labrum and hip injury.

After the match, he was betrayed by his former best friend, Adam Cole, who was revealed to be The Devil. The former NXT Champion is still recovering from his ankle issues.

However, it's only a matter of time before both wrestlers are given clearance to return to the ring. Perhaps we could see it as early as Double or Nothing, where they can resume their feud.

#2. ⁠Hangman Page re-joins The Elite

Hangman Page is another wrestler who hasn't been since. He last appeared in a Triple-Threat match for the AEW World Championship in a losing effort at Revolution. Before that, he was embroiled in a bitter rivalry with Swerve Strickland, who now happens to be the current top guy in the company.

Shortly after the pay-per-view, All Elite EVPs Matthew and Nicholas Jackson seemingly "fired" The Cowboy and Kenny Omega from The Elite and replaced them with Kazuchika Okada and Jack Perry.

However, what if it was just a ruse by The Young Bucks to bring Hangman back later? It would prove a twist if Hangman somehow gets involved in the main event of Double or Nothing and cheats Swerve out of the title.

#1. Malakai Black dethrones Adam Copeland

Since winning the TNT Championship, Adam Copeland has proven himself a fighting champion. The Rated-R Superstar brought back the Cope Open, defending against multiple challengers such as Matt Cardona and Buddy Matthews.

This has brought him into the crosshairs of the House of Black leader, Malakai Black. Despite being former WWE Superstars, they have never shared the ring in a one-on-one match. That could all change at Double or Nothing. This dream match could easily be a marquee attraction for the event in Las Vegas.