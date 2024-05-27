MJF returns, WWE Attitude Era legend costs Malakai Black, Top name buried? - Best and Worst of AEW Double or Nothing

AEW Double or Nothing had its soaring ups and underwhelming downs, but the show overall was a massively entertaining affair. Emanating from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada, the show featured a title change and a main event that has got the wrestling world buzzing.

From surprising twists to predictable plays, here we take a look at some of the best and worst moments of the All Elite pay-per-view.

#6 Worst: Will Ospreay almost suffers major injury after botch on AEW Double or Nothing

Will Ospreay is generally known as a risktaker with his explosive in-ring style. While this makes for some incredibly entertaining matches, it also almost made him the recipient of a dangerous neck injury in his Double or Nothing match.

When lifted up by Matt Taven outside the ring, Will Ospreay was targeted by Mike Bennett for an outside dive clothesline. However, the timing was off, which led to Ospreay landing on the back of his neck. Thankfully, it seemed that he was okay enough to continue the match.

Expand Tweet

#5 Best: MJF returns to AEW and squashes rumors about signing with WWE

Amidst all the surprises at Double or Nothing, MJF's return was easily one of the biggest highlights of the show. His comeback immediately set up a reignited feud between him and Adam Cole.

Furthermore, it also put to bed the rumors of him potentially signing with WWE, as he unveiled an AEW tattoo on the back of his leg that showed his allegiance to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Expand Tweet

#4 Worst: Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon namedropped on AEW Double or Nothing

While AEW has come a long way in the pro-wrestling business since its inception five years ago, it still namedrops its main competitor, WWE, quite often. MJF's promo upon return was also no exception, although it did play into the rumors of him potentially leaving the brand.

In any case, namedropping Vince McMahon did not seem like the best choice. Other than this being quite a dated reference as well as risky considering the allegations against the former WWE CEO, it also serves no important purpose whatsoever other than getting a small pop.

Expand Tweet

#3 Best: Willow Nightingale's storyline gets a shake-up

Willow Nightingale is currently one of the more interesting names in the women's division of the company. While her loss to Mercedes Mone may seem detrimental to her run, the ensuing moments have already let her get into a comfortable position to reclaim her momentum.

Kris Statlander betraying Willow may be a boon in disguise, as it allows the latter to swiftly transition to a new, more personal feud. The booking seems very sensible, and it is up to Willow how she faces the new challenge.

#2 Worst: Malakai Black faces another loss on AEW Double or Nothing

House of Black has seemingly been booked to lose important matches for ages, and Double or Nothing was another instance to prove it. Despite Malakai having the golden opportunity to take down Adam Copeland with the help of his faction, he was unable to take the win.

While House of Black have lost plenty of matches as a faction, this was a rare singles loss for Malakai. One has to wonder how the creative team plans to book him since this clearly does his standing no favors.

#1 Best: WWE legend appears to help Adam Copeland in AEW Double or Nothing

One of the biggest moments in Adam Copeland's match was his Brood-referenced entrance. This immediately set up expectations about the Brood leader, Gangrel, making an appearance, which did not happen during his similar entry at WrestleMania 39.

Gangrel did appear and was instrumental in helping even the odds to let Adam Copeland win. This made for a truly spectacular moment, as the Brood reunited after decades.