MJF's former ally to make blockbuster AEW debut after Tony Khan's massive announcement? Analyzing the possibility

With AEW Revolution in the books, it's time for Tony Khan to look towards the next pay-per-view, Dynasty. The event is set to take place on April 6, and the All Elite President has some major decisions to make.

The first big decision surrounded the International Championship, currently held by Kenny Omega. Ahead of this week's Dynamite, Tony Khan took to social media and revealed that this Wednesday's show would host the first round of the International Title Eliminator Tournament, which will culminate at AEW Dynasty 2025.

The first match in the tournament will feature The Beast Mortos, who is set to compete against a "Wildcard" participant. However, the AEW boss has not announced who this "wildcard" is, and there is a good possibility that this star could be Alex Hammerstone.

Alex Hammerstone made a significant name for himself in Major League Wrestling, where he won the MLW World Heavyweight Championship and the MLW National Openweight Championship. He was also involved in a stable called The Dynasty, along with Richard Holliday and MJF.

After a successful stint in MLW, he went on to wrestle for TNA Wrestling for a year but recently announced that he is now a free agent. Once the news of his free agency broke, fans urged Tony Khan to sign Alex Hammerstone to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Tony could listen to the audience, and given The Beast Mortos' size, Alex Hammerstone would be the perfect opponent to face him in the tournament. This could be an ideal way to introduce him to the AEW audience.

Hammerstone may not end up winning the tournament, but his performances could help establish him as a top star AEW.

Bully Ray criticized MJF's match at AEW Revolution

After weeks of taking shots at each other, Hangman Adam Page and MJF finally stepped inside the ring at AEW Revolution 2025. The match was every bit as brutal as fans expected. One spot involved Friedman hitting a tombstone piledriver on Page onto a steel chair near ringside.

However, Page was able to recover in time and ended up winning the match. While the contest was enjoyable to watch, Bully Ray had some harsh criticisms. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Ray refused to review Hangman Page and MJF's match because he did not believe that someone on the receiving end of a tombstone piledriver on top of a steel chair could get back in the ring and win the bout.

"It was an entertaining show... I will not be speaking about Hangman Page and MJF," said Bully Ray. "I love MJF to death. I am a big Max fan, both personally and professionally... But I refuse to review a match in which a Tombstone Piledriver on the top of a chair is used in a match, only for the guy who took the move to get back in the ring and win the match. To me, it is completely uncalled for and it does not fly with me... It goes against everything I believe in in professional wrestling." [H/T - WrestlingInc]

It will be interesting to see if this match is enough to settle the feud between Page and MJF.

