Monster to make AEW debut as Ricochet's enforcer, shocking heel turn? - 3 wild predictions for All In 2025

AEW All In 2025 is scheduled to take place this Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The buildup for the pay-per-view has been thrilling. Almost every title in the company will be defended, and fans are expecting Tony Khan to deliver a masterpiece.

Here is the match card for All In's main show:

Jon Moxley vs. "Hangman" Adam Page: AEW World Championship Texas Death Match

AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. AEW International Champion Kenny Omega: AEW Unified Championship match

Adam Cole vs. Kyle Fletcher: TNT Championship match

“Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Moné: AEW Women’s World Championship match

The Opps vs. Death Riders: AEW World Trios Championship match

The Hurt Syndicate vs. JetSpeed (Kevin Knight & "Speedball" Mike Bailey) vs. The Patriarchy (Christian Cage & Nick Wayne): AEW World Tag Team Championship three-way match

Swerve Strickland & Will Ospreay vs. The Young Bucks: EVP Titles on the Line

Men’s Casino Gauntlet Match for a shot at the AEW World Championship

Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match for a shot at the AEW Women’s World Championship

There could be multiple surprises at the upcoming pay-per-view, including debuts, heel turns, and more. Here are three such predictions for All In.

#3. Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman could make his AEW debut and become Ricochet's enforcer

Ricochet recently introduced Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona (Gates of Agony) as members of his new faction. The Future of Flight is a participant in the Men's Casino Gauntlet match at All In. If he wins this bout, he will receive a guaranteed opportunity to challenge for the AEW World Title. Interestingly, the same match might see the All Elite Wrestling debut of the six-feet-eight-inch star Braun Strowman.

Ricochet and Braun Strowman were a short-lived tag team in WWE. Even though their partnership was brief, they had immense potential. At All In 2025, the Monster Among Men might show up and help the former NXT North American Champion win his match, becoming a member of his faction, as well as his trusted enforcer.

#2. Cope could turn heel for the first time in three years

Adam Copeland has not been seen in a villainous role since his AEW debut. He has been on hiatus, and it is not known when he will return. Interestingly, rumors suggest that he will make his comeback at All In 2025.

At the upcoming pay-per-view, the erstwhile Edge might not only return, but also shockingly turn heel. The Rated-R Superstar could show up during the Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay vs. The Young Bucks match, and align with Nick and Matt Jackson by attacking the babyfaces. Furthermore, the 51-year-old would be a brilliant addition to The Elite and probably even win the world title as a bad guy before retirement.

#1. Dakota Kai could make her AEW debut at All In

Dakota Kai was released by WWE earlier this year. She has been linked to All Elite Wrestling for the longest time, and at All In 2025, she might finally make her debut.

The former Damage CTRL member might be a participant in the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match. While it is unlikely that she will win the bout, she has the potential to be a massive name in the company. The 37-year-old would fit in All Elite Wrestling like a glove, and might make her shocking debut in Texas.

