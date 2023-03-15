Natalya, Former WWE Star — 5 Canadian wrestlers who can answer Jade Cargill's open challenge on AEW Dynamite

AEW's TBS Championship will be on the line on this week's Dynamite. With the show airing from Winnipeg, Manitoba, the dominant Jade Cargill laid down an open challenge for any Canadian woman to step up and try to pry away her belt.

With over 50 wins in a row and 400+ days as champion, it is unlikely that anyone will defeat the 30-year-old rising star this Wednesday. However, her undefeated streak can't last forever and fans are speculating that it could come to an end sooner rather than later. This makes every challenge more intriguing than the last, especially when a mystery opponent is thrown into the mix.

Here are five potential challengers for Jade Cargill's TBS Championship this Wednesday.

#5. Taya Valkyrie is a free agent

Taya Valkyrie is a Canadian wrestler who has plenty of experience across American promotions. She recently held titles in Impact, AAA, and MLW, but is now a free agent and is expected to sign with either AEW or return to WWE, where she performed as Franky Monet.

Valkyrie could make her debut for AEW this Wednesday by answering Cargill's open challenge. Her husband, John Morrison, had a brief spell in the promotion, and challenging for the TBS Championship seems like the perfect role for her. She is one of the few performers that can match Jade Cargill for power, which should make for an exciting contest.

#4. Rosemary is ready to take the next step

Taya Valkyrie's Death Dollz teammate Rosemary is also a native Canadian. In fact, Rosemary was born in Winnipeg, the location for this week's Dynamite. This fact, along with her impressive résumé, signals that she may be Cargill's next opponent.

While Rosemary is technically still under contract with Impact Wrestling, she is allowed to work select dates for other promotions. This opens the door for her to make her AEW debut this Wednesday. With 15 years in the business, the hometown favorite will undoubtedly receive a warm reaction.

#3. Renee Paquette's debut is all but inevitable

Renee Paquette is one of the most popular broadcast personalities in wrestling today. She has a special ability to make every interaction feel natural. While she may specialize in interviews, she has taken steps to expand her skills in the ring.

Her husband Jon Moxley has been quietly training Paquette and she has previously stated that she is not afraid to get physical. There may have been a bit more to Cargill teasing a match with the announcer on last week's Dynamite than fans realized.

#2. The Bunny could make her return to AEW

Laura "The Bunny" Dennis has been out of action in AEW since suffering an injury in her match against AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter in February. She is due to undergo medical testing, so she might be cleared in time to make her return this Wednesday in her home country.

Unlike the other entries on this list, The Bunny is already a full-time member of the AEW roster and has squared off against Jade Cargill for the title before. If she is healthy and ready to go, The Bunny could very likely be this week's mystery opponent.

#1. Cargill called out Natalya

This one might come as a bit of a surprise considering Natalya is under contract with WWE. It seems unthinkable that someone would just waltz through the most forbidden of doors, yet here we are, in a world where Jade Cargill and Natalya Neidhart are calling each other out on Twitter.

While the teases might be nothing more than a bit of friendly banter, it seems unusual for these two to interact so publicly if there wasn't a bigger plan in mind. Perhaps Triple H and Tony Khan have come to some kind of agreement to allow the Hart Family member to show up on Dynamite this week.

