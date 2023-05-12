3-time WWE Tag Team Champions will be done wrestling full-time upon AEW contract expiry 

A three-time WWE Tag Team Champion claims that he and his partner will be done with wrestling full-time once their AEW contracts are up. The star in question is FTR's, Cash Wheeler.

Both Dax Harwood and his tag team partner are the current AEW World Tag Team Champions. They had defeated Colten and Austin Gunn to capture the titles.

Prior to them capturing tag team gold, their AEW contracts were set to expire. It was highly speculated that they would be returning to WWE once their current contracts expired.

But the rumors were shut down when FTR re-signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

During a recent interview at the Monopoly Events Q&A session conducted by the For The Love of Wrestling panel, one-half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions Cash Wheeler opened up about FTR's wrestling future. He revealed that both stars could potentially retire.

“I told you guys we signed a four-year deal, and when we’re done with that, we might, maybe every now and then, come out just because we love wrestling and I’m gonna have to wrestle here and there, but we’re probably done full-time for sure in four years,” Cash Wheeler said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

FTR's Dax Harwood claimed that former WWE Champion CM Punk was always open to help anyone

While speaking in the same Q&A Session, Dax Harwood had some positive comments about CM Punk. He mentioned that the Second City Saint was always willing to help any talent that knocked on his door seeking advice.

"An advice question you could ask anybody else in the AEW locker room who is not overconfident because he literally had his door open for everyone. He would watch every match, people would go to him and say, 'Can you watch my match and tell me what I did right and what I did wrong?' He would and he would stay from the beginning to the end. He did that because he does love professional wrestling, just like we do." [H/T: Fightful]

It was recently reported that CM Punk is willing to feud with former NXT Champion Samoa Joe.

What is your reaction to the potential retirement of the former WWE Superstars? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes