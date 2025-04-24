3 WWE stars who may be in AEW within the next 2 years

AEW's current roster consists of several former WWE stars. Names such as Jon Moxley, Mercedes Mone, Samoa Joe, Ricochet, Swerve Strickland, Adam Copeland, Toni Storm, and more are thriving. Tony Khan depends on these names immensely, and all of them have proved their worth since joining the Jacksonville-based company.

Since the formula of signing names from World Wrestling Entertainment has been successful, Tony Khan will certainly stick to tradition. In the next two years, the contracts of several WWE stars will end, meaning All Elite Wrestling will be in pole position to hire them. While it can't be said if these names will re-sign with the Stamford-based company, they will certainly fit in AEW.

Here are three WWE stars who may be in AEW within the next 2 years:

#3. Bayley

WWE star Bayley is a modern-day legend. She signed with the Stamford-based company in 2012 and has been one of their biggest names in the past decade. She has held the WWE Women's Championship twice, the Women's World Championship twice, and the NXT Women's Title once. The former Damage CTRL leader has also held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship twice with Mercedes Mone (FKA Sasha Banks).

Interestingly, in a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, The Role Model revealed that she had only a year and a half left on her current contract.

"I have so many other things I want to make it into. I have a year and a half left on this current contract, so we'll see what happens then. [And then what?] Man, I don't know. I think I've done everything I really want to do; not everything," she said. [H/T: Fightful]

While the 35-year-old didn't explicitly reveal if she would leave WWE, Bayley did hint that she was interested in doing "other" things. Tony Khan should waste no time in approaching the former world champion once her deal expires because she is a proven star. Furthermore, since her long-time friend Mercedes Mone is in AEW, The Role Model might feel quite comfortable signing with the company.

#2. Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross is currently in his second stint with World Wrestling Entertainment. He has held the NXT Championship twice, but on the main roster, the former Final Testament leader has not been successful. The 39-year-old has recently been involved in a few captivating storylines. However, this does not guarantee a main event push.

Kross is an exceptional in-ring performer who can also cut a brilliant promo. AEW will have a gem in its hands if the company signs him after his contract with WWE expires. According to a Fightful report, his current deal will end this summer. This means that Tony Khan will have the opportunity to hire the RAW star later this year.

#1. The Miz could be one of AEW's biggest signings

According to a recent Fightful report, The Miz's WWE contract will expire this year. It is highly unlikely that the Stamford-based company won't offer him a new contract. However, if they don't, Tony Khan must not think twice about signing The A-Lister.

The 44-year-old is a bona fide legend and has won numerous titles during his career. The eight-time WWE Intercontinental Champion would be a great addition to the Jacksonville-based company. He could have amazing chemistry with names such as Hangman Adam Page, MJF, Kenny Omega, and more.

