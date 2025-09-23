35-year-old star joining AEW after recently getting released from WWE could happen, says Stevie Richards

A top star who was recently let go by WWE has made the news after renowned wrestling veteran Stevie Richards believes that his next destination could be AEW.

That star is Andrade, who WWE released earlier this month, with reports claiming that the 35-year-old star ghosted the company while also violating a wellness policy. Since then, Andrade has been linked to making appearances in multiple other promotions, including AEW. He even had a heated exchange with MJF on X amid those rumors. Now, wrestling veteran Stevie Richards has weighed in on the matter.

While discussing Andrade's release from the Stamford-based promotion on a recent edition of his The Stevie Richards Show, the veteran said that he can only see a return to the Jacksonville-based promotion happening for El Idolo.

"So what's next for Andrade now? Obviously, two times working in WWE and now this time with the wellness policy kind of part to it, and not answering and not making yourself available to them? I mean, his WWE career is essentially done. That's what I would guess, unless Saudi Arabia is a big Andrade fan, then he is definitely coming back. I can only see him going back to AEW at his point," said Richards

Check out his comments in the video below:

Stevie Richards feels Kyle Fletcher will leave AEW for WWE

On a separate edition of The Stevie Richards Show, Richards, while discussing TNT champion Kyle Fletcher, mentioned that he feels the Protostar could eventually move to WWE. Richards believed that Fletcher needed mentoring and that no one in All Elite Wrestling could play that role for him.

"He needs seasoning. He needs somebody to teach him how to work. He needs to up his game. He needs to know psychology of when and when not to do stuff and unfortunately in AEW, I don’t see anybody that’s listened to, that could do that...That’s why I say eventually, he may move laterally or eventually down and then sign with NXT and be in WWE,” Richards said. [H/T: ITR Wrestling]

As of today, Kyle Fletcher is a main event attraction in Tony Khan's promotion. Time will tell if he will eventually jump ship to WWE.

