41-year-old star pledges support to Daniel Garcia and Nigel McGuinness after the former WWE personality confirms in-ring return

AEW is one week away from its seventh annual Double or Nothing event. Daniel Garcia's war with FTR recently took an interesting turn with Nigel McGuinness' involvement. Now, the semi-retired legend and Garcia will team up to face Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler at the PPV. A certain fan-favorite is fired up over the match and has revealed how he plans to combat FTR's secret weapon.

Ad

Stokely Hathaway recently linked up with Dax and Cash to add a unique twist to the latest FTR heel turn. Meanwhile, Garcia has been at war with the duo, and being forced to call on others, including McGuinness, who returned to the ring at All In 2024 in the Casino Gauntlet, for his first match since December 2011. A month later, the 49-year-old lost to Bryan Danielson at Grand Slam, then in late December, his ROH return came as a loss to Pure Champion Lee Moriarty. He's now confirmed to return to tag team action with Garcia, but their 41-year-old ringside back-up has promised to ensure that things are fair: Matt Menard.

Ad

Trending

Red Death and the former Desmond Wolfe are bringing back-up to Double or Nothing VII. AEW released new backstage footage of Daniel Garcia and Matt Menard discussing the big match in The Copper State next weekend. Garcia revealed how big it was to team with McGuinness in this match, and seemingly took a shot at FTR, who will have Big Stoke at ringside for the two-on-two showdown.

"It's official. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine I'd be teaming up with Nigel McGuinness, and now we're teaming up against 'the greatest tag team of all-time - FTR,'" Daniel Garcia said.

Ad

What was Sabu really like? More info HERE.

Menard then chimed in and delivered a passionate warning to Stokely. The Canadian grappler got fired up and revealed that he would be at ringside for Double or Nothing to even the odds as back-up for Daniel Garcia and Nigel McGuinness.

"Yeah, I don't know why you gotta put the quotations, they might be the greatest tag team of all-time, but I got an idea. I got a bit of an idea. You see... Stokely, he's gonna be at ringside, isn't he? Isn't he, huh? That slimy little b*****r! You think I'm gonna leave you all alone out there? I don't think so. I got an idea, Danny. How about Daddy Magic? How about he follows your a** down to ringside, huh? Keeps an eye on Stokely, no doubt about it... you get in the way, Stokely? You get in the way, know what's going to happen? [punch motion] Right there, Fred! How about it, Double or Nothing?" Matt Menard said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Daniel Garcia finished the promo with a "how about it?" line to echo his outspoken friend and now ringside enforcer. FTR has not responded to the promo as of this writing.

FTR defeated Menard and Angelo Parker on Collision last month, then Garcia and Dax Harwood fought to a Collision No Contest earlier this month.

Daniel Garcia and others confirmed for AEW Double or Nothing

All Elite Wrestling's seventh annual Double or Nothing PPV will take place on Sunday, May 25, from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Below is the updated lineup:

Ad

FTR vs. Daniel Garcia and Nigel McGuinness; Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Final: Mercedes Moné vs. Jamie Hayter; Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Final: Will Ospreay vs. Adam Page; Stretcher Match: Mark Briscoe vs. Ricochet; World Tag Team Championship: The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. The Sons of Texas; Women's World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa.

Expand Tweet

Dustin Rhodes will become a triple champion if he and Sammy Guevara dethrone MVP and Shelton Benjamin of the AEW World Tag Team Championship. Dustin and Sammy are the current ROH World Tag Team Champions, while The Natural and The Von Erichs are Ring of Honor's World Six-Man Tag Team Champions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More