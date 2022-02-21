5 potential dream opponents for Goldberg if he signs with AEW 

Goldberg wrestled the final match of his WWE contract at the recently concluded Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, where he unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

Prior to his appearance in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Goldberg dropped multiple hints suggesting that his bout against The Tribal Chief would be his last as an in-ring performer.

The WWE Hall of Famer hasn't re-signed a new contract, which ostensibly makes him arguably the hottest free agent in pro wrestling today. As of this writing, Goldberg hasn't officially announced his retirement, meaning that he is technically eligible to sign with any promotion he desires.

He may be well past his prime, but who wouldn't want to sign a performer of his caliber? Even at 55, The Icon possesses star power that appeals to a hardcore wrestling audience.

At this time, AEW is the only major league promotion that focuses more on the hardcore fanbase. Tony Khan has often expressed his desire to work with Bill if the right opportunity presents itself. There couldn't be a better time than this to outbid WWE and offer a lucrative deal to the former Universal Champion.

The entire move could send shock waves through the wrestling world, including WWE. It may sound like a hypothetical scenario, but imagine the options Goldberg could explore in AEW.

With that said, let's dive straight into five potential opponents for 'Da Man' if he jumps ship over to All Elite Wrestling.

#5 - Goldberg could start with Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley would be the WWE legend's first-choice opponent in AEW. Given the two men's penchant for hardcore wrestling style, fans will go berserk to see them tear each other apart in the ring.

Both men have limited moves, but they're brawlers in the ring. Mox and The Icon's tendency to squash opponents runs in their veins. Even though their match wouldn't be an all-time classic, the two could grab massive eyeballs solely based on the storyline build-up.

The WWE Hall of Famer is a man of few words on the mic. But sometimes the less said, the better. A brief staredown and a brawl would be enough to build hype for their pay-per-view-worthy match. Regardless of whoever wins, fans would love to see a fantasy war getting real.

