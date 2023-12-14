50-year-old former WWE World Heavyweight Champion feels he's still in his prime

All Elite Wrestling is now the new home of many WWE veterans.

WWE legend Christian Cage is riding high as the reigning AEW TNT Champion. Captain Charisma has been experiencing a career resurgence since aligning himself with KillSwitch (fka Luchasaurus) and later recruiting Nick Wayne to form The Patriarchy.

Christian Cage recently defeated his long-time friend Adam Copeland (fka Edge) to successfully retain his title on the 6 December 2023 episode of Dynamite last week. This was their first singles meeting in almost 13 years, and the match ended after Shayna Wayne hit The Rated-R Superstar with the belt, allowing The Patriarch to pick the win.

In an interview with TSN, Christian Cage stated that he's been fortunate enough to get his career back and is hoping to make up for seven years of lost time:

"My career was taken away from me, there's no secret about that, and it was a gift to get it back. It wasn't good enough for me just to get it back. I had seven years of lost time to make up for," said Cage.

The 50-year-old WWE legend added that he's still in his prime despite reaching the twilight of his career:

"I feel like I'm in my prime and I just turned 50 years old. Nobody is doing it like I am at this age...The window is only open for a short amount of time and I wanted to come back and prove that I am one of the best, if not the best, to ever do it," he added. [H/T: WrestlingInc]

Expand Tweet

WWE legend heaps praise on Christian Cage

Despite the ongoing rivalry, WWE legend Adam Copeland heaped praise on Christian Cage's AEW run.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Copeland stated that Cage has made the TNT title 'bigger' than the AEW World Championship:

"It’s the title that’s the most important thing in the world to Christian. When the title is involved, that should always be the lynchpin of a story. It should hold enough significance to break up a friendship. That has been lost in a lot of cases over the years, but I appreciate how he’s made the title important. His goal was to make it bigger than AEW world title. At this point, I believe he’s done it."

Expand Tweet

After being robbed of the TNT Title, it will be interesting to see if The Rated-R Superstar will get another shot at Captain Charisma.

Would you like to see Christian Cage vs. Adam Copeland II? Sound off in the comments section below.

What happened to little Nicholas who teamed up with Braun Strowman all those years ago? Find out right here.