53-year-old legend open to WWE in-ring return after a decade to face Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens has faced several WWE legends over the course of his career, but he hasn't locked horns with someone of extreme hybrid wrestling style, Rob Van Dam.

The Prizefighter recently named RVD as someone he would have loved to wrestle but hopes 'it's not too late' for the blockbuster match to take place. The ECW legend hasn't wrestled for WWE in almost a decade, with his last match being against Seth "Freakin" Rollins on an episode of SmackDown in 2014.

However, Rob Van Dam has expressed his desire to compete in a WWE ring again.

Speaking on One of a Kind podcast, RVD heaped praise on Owens' work and assured that the dream match with him could happen:

"Good kid. He obviously likes the extreme style, and the crowd loves him, worked his way up on the indie scene, and then he's been doing really well inside WWE. I think he's from Montreal, some town in Canada I went to three years ago, and everybody couldn't stop telling me this is the town Kevin Owens is from. They were like so excited. This might have been five years ago. It's way before COVID. And definitely, it's not too late," RVD said. (1:11 - 1:52)

Kevin Owens' WWE contract status

Kevin Owens recently revealed that he has about nine months left in his contract and isn't planning on leaving the Stamford-based promotion anytime soon.

In an interview with Metro.co.uk, The Prizefighter explained why he has no desire to leave WWE:

"I really don’t take anything for granted, I’ve nine months left on my contract, and I don’t know what can happen from here on out. This has been my home for 10 years and it’s beyond the locker room. There’s some very, very, very special people that work behind the scenes that I’ve become very close with, and I really can’t imagine not seeing them as part of my life."

As for RVD, he isn't ruling out a full-time run with All Elite Wrestling. With WrestleMania 41 set to take place on 4/20 next year, it will be interesting to see where the WWE Hall of Famer will end up.

If you use quotes from this article, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit the One of a Kind podcast.