54-year-old legend teases future AEW return: “See you again”

A 54-year-old legend who recently competed in AEW teased a future return to the promotion.

The veteran in question is Jun Akiyama. The Japanese legend started his career in All Japan Pro Wrestling in the '90s, where he won a number of championships and accolades.

Jun Akiyama has also wrestled for Pro Wrestling Noah and currently wrestles for DDT Pro Wrestling. This week on AEW Collision, Jun Akiyama went one-on-one with Bryan Danielson.

Considering how much Eddie Kingston respects Jun Akiyama, Bryan made it his mission to beat down Akiyama, and he emerged victorious in their bout. Following the match, Jun took to social media to let the fans know that he will return to an AEW ring again:

"Thank you very much to all AEW fans! Everyone's cheering helped me. See you again."

AEW's latest signing will reportedly be working with Bryan Danielson

One of the biggest news stories this week was the signing of Jennifer Pepperman, who had previously worked as a writer and producer for SmackDown. Pepperman's reputation on the creative side of things precedes her, and the news of her signing excited a lot of people.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is now reporting that Pepperman will be working on the creative team with others such as Bryan Danielson, Sonjay Dutt, Jerry Lynn, Jimmy Jacobs and others:

"Pepperman will be heavily involved with the women's storylines but also be involved in the men's storylines. Her first day was Dynamite on 2/21. Tony Khan will be the booker, but she'll be added to the likes of Bryan Danielson, Sonjay Dutt, Jerry Lynn, Jimmy Jacobs, Will Washington, and others in the creative inner circle. They are not changing how they are doing things and will not be scriptwriting promos for the most part. The idea is like it’s always been, give the talent bullet points, and they can use their own words to make those points.''

Jennifer Pepperman's addition to the creative should help boost the storylines on All Elite TV.

