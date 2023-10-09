55-year-old veteran reveals nixed plans for a world title match against AEW star Chris Jericho 

Chris Jericho has faced many of his long-time rivals during his AEW tenure. A former ROH World Champion recently said he was set to lock horns with The Ocho while the latter held the gold in 2022. The name in question is PCO.

The Ocho's run with the ROH World Championship lasted only 80 days. However, he had several stellar matches during his reign. Jericho was seemingly set to lock horns with PCO, but the bout didn't materialize.

During his recent virtual signing for K & S WrestleFest, the 55-year-old veteran revealed that a staph infection prevented him from facing Chris Jericho.

"The match I was supposed to have with [Chris] Jericho, but I couldn’t do it because I had a staph infection in my elbow. That never came through. I was really, really pumped for that match," said PCO.

PCO added that he was excited to face The Ocho with the ROH World Championship on the line.

"ROH [World] Title in Chicago. Didn’t come through, but I was really, really pumped for that match (…) I thrive on that pressure. When there’s a match that means something to me where I’m excited about that match, I thrive on that, you know? It’s really exciting for me." (H/T: POSTWrestling)

PCO also mentioned that he was supposed to square off with Wardlow, but the contest never came to fruition. Mr. Mayhem recently returned to AEW and could face some massive names in the coming weeks.

Rob Van Dam recently expressed his desire to face Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho and Rob Van Dam's last match together came 10 years ago on an episode of Monday Night RAW. They also feuded for the Intercontinental Championship in 2003 and have remarkable chemistry as opponents.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter, Rob Van Dam said that a match between him and Jericho could amaze fans even today.

"I’d like to work with Chris Jericho. We would have an awesome match. I know that Chris is still wrestling full-time, so I’m sure from all my previous matches with Chris, together we would pull through and amaze everybody, I’m sure." [15:30 - 15:55]

Despite a lengthy in-ring career, Chris Jericho is still delivering incredible matches. Hence, he could actually impress fans if she shares the squared circle with veterans like PCO and RVD again.