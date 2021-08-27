6-time WWE IC Champion's nephew spotted backstage in AEW with Chris Jericho 

Dolph Ziggler's nephew, Andreas John Ziegler, was recently spotted backstage in AEW with Chris Jericho.

Going by the ring name, AJZ, the 22-year old is a pro-wrestler himself, who currently performs for New Japan Pro Wrestling. Taking to Twitter, he shared a picture with Jericho and wrote that his experience on this week's Dynamite was "incredible."

"What An Incredible Experience Last Night At #AEWDynamite! Thank You To @IAmJericho," tweeted AJZ.

What An Incredible Experience Last Night At #AEWDynamite! Thank You To @IAmJericho pic.twitter.com/VNXipSjoFu — AJZ / Andreas John Ziegler (@AJZiggy1818) August 26, 2021

It's also worth noting that Dolph Ziggler's brother, Ryan Nemeth, also works for All Elite Wrestling. Nemeth was in action on this week's Dynamite, alongside his "The Wingmen" stablemates JD Drake and Cezar Bononi. The trio lost their match to Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, and Darby Allin.

Since AJZ's home promotion, NJPW, has a working relationship with AEW, the performer could soon find himself working in Tony Khan's company. Plus, by interacting with a veteran like Jericho backstage on Dynamite, he must have gained valuable insight into the business.

Chris Jericho could retire at AEW All Out 2021

At All Out 2021, Chris Jericho will put his career on the line in a match against his arch-rival MJF. On this week's Dynamite, the former spoke about his recent loss to the Pinnacle leader and demanded another bout with him at the upcoming pay-per-view.

Bow down to the King of AEW. pic.twitter.com/18HYtgMnYh — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) August 24, 2021

Jericho said he would hang up his wrestling boots if he fell short again. It now remains to be seen if fans witness the last of Chris Jericho at All Out 2021, as MJF would do all in his might to take down the veteran again.

