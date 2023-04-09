6-time WWE Tag Team Champion could dethrone Roman Reigns at SummerSlam this year, veteran predicts

Roman Reigns overcame Cody Rhodes on the Night Two of WrestleMania 39 to extend his record-setting reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

The company's decision to keep both titles on The Head of the Table caused a stir on social media, with many fans pondering who could be the endgame for The Bloodline kingpin.

AEW star Matt Hardy has given his thoughts on the finish of the main event of The Show of Shows this year.

While The American Nightmare failed to fulfill his prophecy, his story continued as he made his intentions clear to Reigns on RAW after WrestleMania.

But Rhodes now has a major obstacle to overcome in Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate shockingly turned heel and destroyed the fan-favorite moments before the two men were supposed to go up against Reigns and Sikoa in a tag team bout on the red brand last week.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the veteran opened up about how he felt after Lesnar obliterated Rhodes on RAW last Monday:

"I feel like he needs something else to overcome. So to stick Brock Lesnar in there and be able to overcome Brock Lesnar and beat Brock Lesnar to get back on path of facing Roman Reigns to finish the story. I can possibly get behind that, but I don't think you can go too long with it like, I don't think you can like go a year. I think this is something that he could probably at a maximum go through SummerSlam before fans start to lose hope and faith in Cody Rhodes," Hardy said.

Matt Hardy added that Cody Rhodes must knock Roman Reigns off his perch before fans lose faith in him:

"I think you might get build him up, have him beat Brock Lesnar, maybe somebody else and get back to Roman, and then you could do the win where Cody becomes the Undisputed Champion, but I think the window is smaller than I think a lot of people think. I think this can't go for a long time. I think if they would have done it in this moment, it would have been huge and Cody would have been a made guy," he added. (57:10 onwards)

Will Cody Rhodes get another shot at Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship?

After suffering brutality from The Beast this past Monday night, Cody Rhodes took to Instagram to announce that he will appear on the forthcoming RAW to address his WWE future.

It is unknown what The American Nightmare has planned for the upcoming Monday Night episode. But with Brock Lesnar entering the picture, it is unlikely that he'd be gunning after a rematch with The Tribal Chief before settling the score with The Beast.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns is reportedly not scheduled to wrestle at the WWE Backlash on May 6.

The imminent feud between Lesnar and Rhodes is set to write Reigns off television for the foreseeable future.

