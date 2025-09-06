Absent AEW star claims John Cena owes him money during WWE SmackDown

  • home icon
By Enzo Curabo
Modified Sep 06, 2025 02:26 GMT
John Cena is on his retirement tour [Photo: wwe.com]
A popular AEW star has just made a bold claim regarding John Cena during WWE SmackDown moments ago. He claimed that the multi-time world champion now owes him money.

Despite being absent from AEW now, Danhausen has often been spotted with some interesting personalities in the wrestling world in the past. One of them is CM Punk, as the two are close. Interestingly, he has also been given Punk's blessing to use his GTS finisher. He has even gone as far as saying that the Straight Edge Superstar owed him money after he successfully used his finisher during one of his matches.

Earlier tonight on SmackDown, during John Cena's match against Sami Zayn, he paid tribute to several of his former rivals, using their iconic moves during the match. He even used Edge's Spear despite him now being in AEW. One of the moves Cena executed was CM Punk's GTS. Danhausen has just taken to X/Twitter to claim (in character) that the icon now owes him money for using the move.

See his post below.

"John owes Danhausen money now too," the AEW star wrote.
John Cena's next match revealed

What looked to be an instant classic so far between Cena and Sami Zayn was cut short by the sudden arrival of Brock Lesnar. He came out and interfered in the match by taking both men out.

Moments later, he challenged the Greatest of All Time to a match at Wrestlepalooza in a few weeks. This was immediately made official and will be the next match scheduled for the 17-time world champion in his retirement tour.

John Cena is coming off a win against Logan Paul at Clash in Paris. However, his bout with the Beast Incarnate will not be the same story, as this is someone who has squashed him in the past. It remains to be seen whether he'll conquer one of his greatest rivals in what will be their final bout against one another.

