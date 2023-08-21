Absent AEW star set to appear alongside The Bella Twins this week

An AEW star who has not been seen in the promotion for nearly two months is set to make an appearance on Nikki and Brie Garcia's (formerly known as The Bella Twins) podcast this week.

During the blockbuster main event of Forbidden Door II in June, Bryan Danielson took on Kazuchika Okada in what was a dream match for countless fans. Although The American Dragon was able to complete the match and come away with the victory, he suffered a broken arm in the process.

Both Danielson and Tony Khan have provided updates on the injury, noting that it is worse than initially anticipated. However, fans might be in store for a more detailed status report when the AEW star appears on The Nikki & Brie Show this Wednesday.

The twins broke the news via Twitter, asking fans to send through their questions for the show:

Expand Tweet

Danielson's appearance comes as no real surprise, considering that he has been married to Brie for nearly a decade. Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see what insights the upcoming show has to offer.

Will Bryan Danielson be at AEW All In

Since Bryan Danielson's injury, the Blackpool Combat Club quartet has been operating a man short. The faction briefly recruited PAC and Konosuke Takeshita for the Blood and Guts match last month, though both wrestlers abandoned their team and left the ring before the match ended. The BCC will need to look for more partners to fill up the ranks ahead of their Stadium Stampede match at AEW All In. This time, they may look to select more reliable teammates.

At present, Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta), and The Lucha Bros. (Pentagón Jr. and Rey Fénix) are set to challenge The BCC (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta) and three mystery partners.

While it would be amazing if one of these mystery slots were to be allotted to Bryan Danielson, it is extremely unlikely that he will be present at Wembley Stadium. His injury will reportedly have him out for months, making any in-ring appearances improbable for the foreseeable future.

Who would you like to see join the Blackpool Combat Club at All In? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot