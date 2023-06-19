Absent star seemingly takes a dig at Andrade El Idolo and Buddy Matthews after AEW Collision

AEW stars Andrade El Idolo and Buddy Matthews recently clashed during the inaugural episode of Collision. Andrade notably used his wife Charlotte Flair's finisher during the bout, and Fuego Del Sol stated that his relationship with the WWE Superstar is why Andrade has succeeded in the industry.

On the other hand, Matthews is currently dating WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley and has paid homage to her during some of his bouts. Similarly, El Idolo married Flair in 2022, which Del Sol seems to think has granted the two stars some leverage in their matches.

Sometime after catching El Idolo and Matthews' match on AEW Collision, Fuego Del Sol took to Twitter to jokingly suggest that others also get popular wrestler girlfriends to have similar opportunities.

"You want to win in wrestling... get a wrestler girlfriend and steal her finish. Seems to be a winning formula haha," Del Sol tweeted.

Andrade naturally addressed the fact that he used Charlotte Flair's finisher and thanked his wife for her support, and that he dedicated the Figure-Four-8 to her. Hilariously, the star noted that he never realized how difficult it was to pull off the move.

Ric Flair praised Andrade El Idolo and Buddy Matthews for their AEW Collision bout

Many fans praised Matthews and Andrade's match at Collision this past Saturday and even described it as the best bout of the night. The two men also seemed to push each other to their limits, with both of their prior injuries coming into play during the clash.

Following the show, Ric Flair took to social media to praise both stars and even noted that it was the best match Charlotte wasn't involved in.

"Congratulations To @SNM_Buddy & @AndradeElIdolo ! The Best Match I’ve Seen In A Year That @MsCharlotteWWE Wasn’t Involved In! WOOOOO! #AEWCollision," Flair tweeted.

After the match, Andrade El Idolo was notably cornered by the rest of The House of Black members and was attacked. This will undoubtedly lead to a feud between the two parties, however, who will the star end up enlisting to equal the odds?

