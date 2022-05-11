"This was a long time coming" - Adam Cole comments on upcoming AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door event

Adam Cole is stoked about the upcoming AEW x NJPW pay-per-view, according to his recent comments.

The Forbidden Door pay-per-view between All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling was announced last month. It is aimed at bringing together the best wrestlers from both the rosters for a collaborative supershow. The anticipation for the pay-per-view is evident by the fact that pre-sale tickets sold out within the first hour of being put up.

Adam Cole recently spoke about the upcoming pay-per-view on the Busted Open Radio podcast, expressing his excitement ahead of the event. He added that the event is something that has been anticipated since the inception of the promotion.

"It's really exciting. Again, you look at NJPW, its history... epic events and the epic roster that they have and then I think about AEW and how much we've grown. To me this was a long time coming. It's been something that's been fantasized or talked about pretty much since AEW's inception, and now that it's finally gonna happen, I think I am as stoked, and the locker room is stoked as the wrestling fans are." [30:38 - 31:06]

The pay-per-view is set to take place on June 26th of this year at the United Center in Chicago.

Adam Cole will be facing Dax Harwood this week on AEW Dynamite

The announcement of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament brackets will see Adam Cole square off against FTR's Dax Harwood next in the quarter-finals.

Ahead of their confrontation, the Ring of Honor Tag Team Champion has already started his mental warfare by taunting Adam Cole on social media. The FTR star has stated that the most important thing for him at the moment is to succeed in the tournament.

Given Adam Cole and Dax Harwood's potential in the ring, the upcoming match is expected to be a splendid display of pro wrestling. It remains to be seen who will come out on top and progress to the semi-finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

