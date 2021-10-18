AEW's Adam Cole talks about his plans after retiring from pro-wrestling

Adam Cole is not the first professional wrestler to think about life after retirement. At the age of 32, Cole still has a lot left in the tank and much to accomplish; however, ideas for his life after wrestling are brewing in his mind.

In an interview with Chris Van Vilet, Adam Cole pondered about what he would like once he's done with wrestling. He spoke about whether or not he'll be involved in the business once he retires:

"That is a scary thing sometimes for wrestlers, deciding when you get to a certain age and you realize your body can't go through it anymore. It's like, what am I going to do? Don't get me wrong, I love pro-wrestling, and I think in some capacity I'm going to be involved, whether it be behind the scenes or running a school, I think I'm going to be involved for the rest of my life, but I do like the idea of having something else to do when wrestling is finished," said Adam Cole.

Cole continued to talk about what he'd like to do after retiring from wrestling. He talked about his passions outside of wrestling, including getting more into the world of gaming, e-sports, and video game development:

I get excited at the idea, I've told the chat so many times, that I want to voice act in a video game. Not play myself, but play another character, or commentating an e-sports event. I want to stick my toe into more stuff in the gaming world," added Adam Cole (h/t Fightful)

When it comes to gaming, Adam Cole has become an influencer on the popular platform Twitch. He's a host on the TheCHUGS channel, which has over 100K followers.

Cole officially joined AEW in early September after debuting at the All Out event. Cole had previously spent 4 years with WWE becoming the face of the NXT brand.

Bay Bay stated that he joined AEW, reuniting with old friends from The Bullet Club and re-joining The Elite, as he wanted to work with people he loved:

"I've been here countless times to support Britt and hang out with the crew, and it's just the best crew. The shows are amazing, the fans are amazing. But, at the same time, I had really built a reputation for myself there as well. But I knew, in my heart, pretty early on that I wanted to come here. It's no knock whatsoever on them [WWE]. I had a very excellent four-year experience, but I wanted to come back and work with a crew who I love being around 24/7, a crew that is just as passionate about pro-wrestling as I am, and fans that feel the exact same way as we do," said Adam Cole (h/t Sportskeeda)

Adam Cole was excited to see Bobby Fish join AEW

In a recent interview with Comic Book, Cole discussed how happy he was to see former Undisputed Era stablemate Bobby Fish join AEW.

"I love Bobby. As many people know, me, Bobby Fish, Kyle O'Reilly, Roderick Strong were kind of attached to the hip for nearly four years prior to this. So to have Bobby be involved in AEW is really exciting for me," said Adam Cole. (H/t Sportskeeda)

Adam Cole spoke more about his friendship with Fish and said:

He's a guy I've known for over a decade. And he's really, really talented. I thought he really showcased how good he is against Sammy Guevara for the TNT title this past week. And I'm excited to see more of what he can do. But at the end of the day, those days are so, so busy. But me and Bobby made sure to take a few minutes to re-connect and chat. And it was so great to see him face-to-face," added Adam Cole.

Bobby Fish has made a big splash in AEW, having great bouts with Bryan Danielson and Sammy Guvera. While Cole is excited for Fish to be on the same roster as him, he also said he's not ready for Bobby Fish to join The Elite.

Also Read

Do you think Bobby Fish will eventually join The Elite? Do you think Fish and Adam Cole will feud in AEW? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

Edited by Abhinav Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Will Adam Cole be AEW Champion Soon? Yes! No! 0 votes so far