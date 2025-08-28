Adam Copeland, Brie Bella, and many others react to heartfelt update from AEW star

AEW has an extraordinary women's division. Names such as Mercedes Mone, Toni Storm, Willow Nightingale, Alex Windsor, Megan Bayne, Athena, Kris Statlander, and more are immensely talented in-ring competitors. While the above names are regulars on Dynamite and Collision, the whereabouts of former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker are unknown. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., is a controversial figure. Her last All Elite Wrestling appearance took place in November 2024. It is unlikely that Tony Khan will ever bring her back. Furthermore, there are strong speculations that she is on her way out and headed to WWE. Nevertheless, the 34-year-old recently gave a heartfelt update on Instagram. The former Women's World Champion revealed that her sister-in-law had recently given birth to a baby boy: Hudson. &quot;Say hello to my perfect angel baby nephew, Hudson. I’m eternally grateful to my brother and sister-in-law for bringing this 8lb 8oz coconut into our lives. We are beyond obsessed with this little nugget! I love him more than words could ever explain,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeveral top stars like Adam Copeland, Brie Bella, Tay Melo, and more responded to this amazing news. See their reactions below:Stars react to the birth of Britt Baker's nephew. (Images via AEW Instagram) According to former WWE personality Jonathan Coachman, Britt Baker is leaving AEW A few months back, former WWE personality Jonathan Coachman appeared on The Last Word podcast and revealed that, according to his sources, Britt Baker is leaving All Elite Wrestling and joining WWE. &quot;Alright, so I just got in real time. You guys know, I've just been breaking news left and right, and I have yet when it's in context, I have yet to be wrong. So, I just found out there's a name, a female name, out there that is this close to signing with the WWE. Any guesses?...Gone from AEW [Britt Baker]&quot; said Coachman. It remains to be seen what the future holds for Baker. If she does join WWE, Triple H could create magic with her.