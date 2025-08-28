Adam Copeland and Christian Cage get new name following AEW Dynamite; subtle shots taken at WWE

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage are professional wrestling legends. They have achieved immense success as solo competitors and also as a tag team. Under WWE's banner, they held the Tag Team Championship a staggering seven times.

A few weeks back, Cope and Christian reunited on AEW. At Forbidden Door, they convincingly defeated Killswitch and Kip Sabian, proving that they are still a force to be reckoned with. They are currently in a program with FTR, and at All Out 2025, they will lock horns with the former two-time AEW World Tag Team Champions.

On this week's Dynamite, The Rated R Superstar referred to him and his partner as CnC (Cope & Cage). Interestingly, FTR's Cash Wheeler made fun of them on X by giving their rivals a new name: FedEx.

Daniel “Cash” Wheeler @CashWheelerFTR FedEx ain’t shit

FedEx is clearly a WWE reference. Both Copeland and Cage spent several years in the Stamford-based company, and Wheeler was referencing this in his tweet.

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs. FTR at All Out has the potential to blow the roof off. Fans can't wait for this match to happen.

Christian Cage and Adam Copeland sent a warning to FTR on Dynamite

On this week's Dynamite, Christian Cage delivered a promo where he sent a chilling message to FTR. He said that, at Forbidden Door, Adam Copeland helped him get rid of his 'The Matriarchy' problem. Now, he is going to help the WWE Hall of Famer subdue Wheeler and Harwood.

"At Forbidden Door, we took care of my problem. Now it's time to take care of Adam's problem." said Cage.

Cope soon took the microphone and said that at All Out, FTR were dead men.

"All Out. September 20th. Toronto. For the first time ever: CnC versus FTR. It’s time I take my pound of flesh. You’re dead men" said the former Edge. [H/T: AEW's official website]

More matches for All Out will be announced in the coming weeks. Hopefully, the Toronto pay-per-view will deliver.

