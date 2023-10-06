Adam Copeland (Edge) and Christian Cage's effect on AEW numbers revealed

AEW's signing of Adam Copeland has been widely praised, and it seems that his acquisition and segments with Christian Cage are already paying off.

Copeland and Cage recently met in the ring during this week's Dynamite and shared a few words. While Adam Copeland seemed eager to reunite, Christian wasn't and firmly told him to go "f**k" himself instead.

According to WrestleTalk, Adam Copeland is raking in good numbers for AEW's YouTube channel. By Tuesday, his WrestleDream debut had reportedly been viewed over 3 million times according to the report. Additionally, Copeland's Dynamite debut has around 2 million views as well.

Johnny TV (Morrison) recently commented on Adam Copeland's post-AEW debut message on X. According to the veteran, he's learned a lot from Copeland over the years, and he's excited to be in the same promotion as him again.

Bully Ray believes that AEW is allowing Christian Cage to be the character WWE never allowed him to be

While Edge and Christian were a popular tag team, The Rated R Superstar ended up becoming a far bigger star than Captain Charisma. Additionally, Cage even jumped ship to TNA, where he enjoyed his first sting as a main-event level star.

According to Bully Ray during a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Adam Copeland's claims of feeling freedom in All Elite Wrestling likely resonate even more with Christian Cage.

"I'm telling you, Christian feels the exact same way. Because no matter what the WWE did to give Christian a chance, Christian never got the same chance that Edge got in the WWE. Christian is now being allowed to be the version of Christian, that Christian always wanted to be," Bully Ray said.

It remains to be seen if the two veterans will reconcile and have a retirement match that many of their peers can only dream of. Right now, however, there seems to be a lot that Adam Copeland needs to do to get back on Christian Cage's good side.

