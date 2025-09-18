Adam Copeland finally breaks silence on John Cena paying him tribute in WWE

Recently, John Cena paid tribute to some of his former WWE rivals, including Adam Copeland (FKA Edge). The latter has finally given his thoughts on the entire moment.
Almost two weeks ago, during SmackDown, Cena borrowed several finishers from his former opponents. One of these included Edge's Spear and even paid homage to the Rated-R Superstar by doing his iconic taunt before the move.
During an interview with The Score, Adam Copeland talked about seeing a clip of this on social media and how he enjoyed seeing him pull off the entire move. He talked about working with John Cena in the past and how they crossed paths at a perfect moment in their careers.
“I saw a clip where he did the whole set up and everything. It’s super fun. For John and I, we’re two guys that met each other at the right time. He needed a bad guy. I needed a good guy. It just clicked. You never know when something is going to click"
He continued by highlighting how smooth everything turned out between them. Copeland also claimed that their work together played a major part in taking their careers to the next level.
"With John and I, from day one, it just clicked. Our characters were polar opposites. I knew what the assignment was, and so did he. You had two guys who were very willing to do what we had to do to get us both over. John was very well on his way, but I feel like our angle is what really put the stamp on him being the top guy, and it put the stamp on me being the main event guy. I’ll always look back on that fondly and what we were able to do and the fun we had.” [H/T WrestlePurists]
WWE recently posted major John Cena vs. Edge match
John Cena is nearing the end of his wrestling career, and it is safe to say that the legacy he'll be leaving behind is second to none. One thing he will be remembered for is all the great feuds he's had over the years.
One of these was against Edge, and WWE has also looked back at this, as they have posted one of their iconic matches. This was their TLC match at the Unforgiven pay-per-view in 2006 for the WWE title. This night saw Cena become the new champion.
Unfortunately, fans will no longer be able to see John Cena and Edge share the ring, with the latter now signed to AEW. But their great feud will be forever etched in wrestling history.
