Adam Copeland got away with something in AEW he wasn't allowed to do in WWE, says Konnan

Wrestling veteran Konnan reflected on how Adam Copeland is free to do many things in the Jacksonville-based promotion compared to his previous home, WWE.

Adam Copeland made his AEW debut at WrestleDream in October 2023. The former WWE Champion rescued Darby Allin and Sting from a beatdown by Christian Cage, Nick Wayne, and Killswitch.

Copeland's arrival kickstarted his rivalry against Christian Cage for the TNT Title, which The Rated R Superstar won from his real-life friend at the Worlds End PPV. However, moments after his victory, Killswitch invoked his guaranteed title shot and looked set to become the new TNT Champion after he pulverized Copeland with a couple of Chokeslams.

Expand Tweet

However, Christian went up to Killswitch and demanded his title shot. He whispered something in Killswitch's ear, and the latter obliged. Christian signed the contract papers and speared Copeland to regain the title.

Speaking on his Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL podcast, Konnan stated the following:

"Somebody told me that he had to leave a show early and make it 12 o'clock a midnight flight, something they wouldn't allow him to do in the WWE." [1:00-1:15]

Konnan commented on Adam Copeland's current AEW run

Wrestling veteran Konnan also noted how Copeland feels like just another guy after his TNT Championship rivalry with Christian Cage.

"So he came in and did the thing with Christian, which is what he should've done, That was pretty good while it lasted, but now I look at him as just another guy." [1:22-onwards]

Adam Copeland made it clear in the past that he joined All Elite Wrestling to have fun with his best friend Christain Cage. The former champion wants to have a one-final run with Christain Cage, and the duo have already competed on multiple occasions in AEW. Their most recent encounter was at the Worlds End PPV.

Copeland recently defeated 55-year-old Japanese legend Minoru Suzuki in a fiercely competitive match during the latest installment of the Cope Open!

Do you agree with Konnan? Let us know in the comment section below!

If you use any quotes from the article, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda.

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here